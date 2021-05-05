Steve Kerr Has Insightful Comments on Building Quality Team Around Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors season has been as up and down as the play of their star Steph Curry‘s teammates. For stretches it, just like they, can be very good and show glimmers of promise. However, just as quickly as it does there is usually a drop that leaves everyone wanting more.

Curry has done his best carrying the team and is having a remarkable MVP caliber year. However, he won’t win the award due to how bad the team has been.

Throughout different points this season many analysts and fans have called for the team to make a trade to help reshape the team this year and push them further into contention for a championship.

While they can continue to call for it, one of Golden State’s leaders addressed the noise head-on recently.

Steve Kerr Believes There’s No ‘Magic Trade’ To Fix Team

Analysts this year called for the Warriors to use their #2 overall selection from the 2020 NBA Draft, both before drafting James Wiseman and afterward, to trade for an All-NBA caliber player. Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards was brought up, Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers named was mentioned, even his teammate Joel Embiid was someone who was also thrown into the mix.

Yet the trade deadline came and went, and the Warriors made no such move that would set the NBA ablaze. Even now, weeks after the deadline has passed people are still calling for the Warriors to make a trade in the upcoming offseason.

Their head coach Steve Kerr is on the opposite end of the spectrum. Recently he spoke to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and told her that there isn’t any trade that’s going to make the team contenders again.

“It’s not easy. It’s not like there’s this magic trade that we’re going to make that’s going to make us contenders again,” Kerr stated to Ramona Shelburne via ESPN. “The team we’ve had over the last seven years, that was one of the great rosters in the history of the NBA.”

Kerr Speaks on Building A Quality Team Around Curry

With how well Curry has been playing people can’t help but critique the team around him. When a star is shining as bright as Curry has been they should be able to compete at the highest levels.

Knowing this, Kerr elaborated more on how well Curry has been playing and how Golden State needs to “do everything we can” to build the type of team around him that can bring them more success moving forward.

“He’s so damn good we need to maximize him this stretch,” the eight-time NBA champion said of Curry. “You have to enjoy what he’s doing as a fan, and appreciate what he’s doing organizationally — then do everything we can to build the best team around him.

“It’s not like that’s what we owe him, it’s more like that’s what we need to do.”

While this season may not live up to what the team wanted, going into next season full healthy may result in the contention the Warriors have become used to.

