Proposed Trade Turns Prospects Into Rising Two-Way Star: Exec

Make no mistake, Andrew Wiggins was as valuable as any of the Golden State Warriors‘ support players in getting the team to the NBA Finals. After years of being miscast as the No. 1 in Minnesota, he has rebranded himself to spectacular effect as the league’s ultimate No. 3.

Sure, getting his first All-Star nod in February was a big moment for him, as well as Dub Nation. But the fact that he was an All-Star in his role as a secondary option offensively and a plus defender is what has really counted for the Warriors.

Unfortunately for Golden State, Wiggins may not be long for his sweet spot in the Bay. The baller is set to pull down a cool $33.6 million next season, after which he’ll be on the prowl for another big payday as an unrestricted free agent. And with Jordan Poole’s extension coming and otherworldly tax concerns, the Dubs may not be able to pony up.

Team president Bob Myers could potentially pluck a top-notch replacement on the trade market, though.

As one league executive sees it, Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby more than fits the bill, and the pieces for a deal are already in place.

The Anunoby Play

The executive, who works for an Eastern Conference team, floated the following trade as a possibility in conversation with Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney:

Toronto Raptors receive F Jonathan Kuminga and C James Wiseman

Golden State Warriors receive F OG Anunoby

While Anunoby — who averaged 17.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 36.3% from deep in 2021-22 — has been a key cog in Toronto since entering the league five years ago, the exec believes that his future may ultimately lie elsewhere.

“He can play three positions, he can guard five positions, he can shoot the three,” the exec said. “The Raptors really wanted to build around him but they’re not so sure now.”

Enter the Warriors, who need somebody to fill the role that Wiggins has held down at a more reasonable rate.

“For a long-term replacement on Wiggins, he is perfect,” the exec said. “He does a lot of what Wiggins does, maybe a better shooter and a better defender, but not quite the same pure scorer.”

A Tough Sell?

While many among the Warriors faithful would be angst-ridden at the prospect of sending out two players they consider to be potential All-Stars in just about any deal, Myers and Dubs chairman Joe Lacob may actually be even tougher to convince.

“You would have to send out Wiseman and Kuminga, and you just know that the Warriors ownership will not sign off on that,” the exec said.

However, there’s a method to the madness; something that can really be sold to ownership.

“You could maybe sell it as, OG’s contract is affordable, he is 24 years old, you lose Wiseman and Kuminga but you’re getting a better fit back. You’re getting a known commodity. If Toronto added a pick, that might sweeten the deal. It’s tough. They love their young guys but the veterans are like, ‘We need help to win now.'”

