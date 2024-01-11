Warriors Have ‘Level of Interest’ in 2-Time All-NBA Star: Insider

The Golden State Warriors are finally coming to terms with the reality that Stephen Curry‘s supporting cast is not enough to salvage whatever is left in their rapidly closing championship window.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Warriors are one of the teams interested in former two-time All-NBA and champion Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors.

“The Warriors have a level of interest in Pascal Siakam, I’m told. But right now, they need to figure out internally. Draymond Green is on his way back, see how he looks with Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga and this group around Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson,” Charania said on the January 10 episode of “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV.

So, right now there’s going to be a little bit of a patient approach from them,” Charania added. “Some teams are trying to continue to see what they have.”

The Warriors have 13 games left to climb out of the 12th spot in the loaded Western Conference before the February 8 trade deadline arrives with what could be a major shakeup.

Stephen Curry’s Desperate Cry for Help

Following their second blowout loss at home, Curry no longer held back. He emphatically said they need changes.

“We have a standard that’s pretty evident that if things stay the same you know that’s a definition of insanity right?” Keep doing the same thing expecting a different result,” Curry told reporters after an embarrassing 141-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelican on January 10.

The Warriors are teetering. The once proud team that is so used to winning and dominating has been dominated in front of their home fans over their last two games by teams that are not even considered title favorites.

“I don’t know what to say about it just because we’re not used to this kind of vibe around our team,” Curry said. “So we have to acknowledge it. Know not let go of the rope as they say when it comes to our belief that we can just win the next game but it all s*cks.”

Everyone Except for Stephen Curry is Available

Charania reported on Thursday, January 11, that everyone on the roster except Curry is available ahead of the league’s February 8 trade deadline.

“The mindset in Golden State right now is everyone but Steph Curry is on the table,” Charania said on FanDuel TV.

The panic meter has reached fever pitch in the Bay Area following consecutive embarrassing losses that were met with loud boos from their home fans.

“We deserved it for sure, fell behind immediately and I think we’re just lacking confidence right now,” Kerr told reporters after the deflating loss. “You just sort of, you get to a stage sometimes where you just kind of lose your belief. And it happens. That’s what’s happened right now with our team the last few days, I think we’ve just lost the spirit and the confidence that has to carry you against talented teams night in and night out.”

Rookie general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has his work cut out for him. Can he deliver the way his predecessor and mentor, Bob Myers, did in the past?