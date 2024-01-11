Warriors, Raptors Discussed Pascal Siakam Trade: Report

The Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors have discussed a potential Pascal Siakam trade even before the consecutive blowouts to end a disastrous seven-game homestand.

“These teams have discussed Siakam in recent weeks. I’ve heard that on a more substantial level and saw Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Masai Ujiri in the tunnel pregame on Sunday night having a drawn-out conversation. So there’s something potentially there. I’d wager the Warriors view that proposal — [Jonathan] Kuminga, two firsts and a valuable expiring salary — as too steep. [Chris] Paul’s contract is useful for them because they’re trying to duck the second apron this summer and Siakam, if acquired, would presumably be ticketed as an expensive part of their future,” The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported on January 11.

Masai Ujiri and Mike Dunleavy Jr. catching up pregame. pic.twitter.com/8dKys5qyGQ — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) January 8, 2024

The news of the Siakam discussion came on the heels of The Athletic’s Shams Charania reporting that the Warriors’ mindset now is “everyone but Steph Curry is on the table.”

"The mindset in Golden State right now is everyone but Steph Curry is on the table."@ShamsCharania on the Golden State Warriors. 📺: https://t.co/wdT8I0ST8g pic.twitter.com/kIMbJsdET8 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 11, 2024

Curry did not hold back when asked about the looming trade deadline after their 141-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on January 10 which came after a 133-118 defeat to the Raptors three nights earlier.

“We have a standard that’s pretty evident that if things stay the same you know that’s a definition of insanity right? Keep doing the same thing expecting a different result,” Curry said.

Doc Rivers Believes Pascal Siakam Solves a Lot of Warriors Issues

The Warriors saw what Siakam could do for the nth time when he dropped 16 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting with six rebounds, six assists against only one turnover, and two blocks in the Raptors’ rousing 133-118 win at Chase Center on January 7.

“I think [Pascal] Siakam fits anywhere,” Rivers said on the January 10 episode of “The Bill Simmons” podcast. “He’s just a hard-playing dude, will defend, gives them length and athleticism, inconsistent shooter but shoots it well enough. He gets to the foul line. So he solves a lot of their issues.”

Siakam was a member of the Raptors team that captured Toronto’s first-ever NBA title at the expense of the Warriors in 2019.

Warriors Reluctant to Trade Jonathan Kuminga

Before their humiliating losses this week, the Warriors were reluctant to offer Jonathan Kuminga in a potential Siakam trade, according to Sportsnet Canada’s Michael Grange.

“Still, according to multiple sources, the Warriors are loathe to trade Kuminga, who is seen as a potential star who can help them win now and in the future, the rare piece on the roster who can help Golden State both support Steph Curry in the present and transition to a successful post-Curry future, should it ever come,” Grange wrote on January 6.

A window opened for the Warriors, whom TNT/Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported as a “dark horse” in the Siakam sweepstakes, after their Western Conference rival Sacramento Kings pulled out of the race, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Siakam will become an unrestricted free agent after this season and intend to explore the open market, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

“Siakam doesn’t appear to have any interest in the two-year extension he could sign after being dealt this season compared to the maximum, long-term contract he plans to command as a free agent, sources said,” Fischer wrote on January 11.