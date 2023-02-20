Patrick Beverley Reveals Why Spurned Warriors for Bulls

Patrick Beverley signed with the Chicago Bulls on Monday but revealed on his podcast that the Golden State Warriors were the other team he was considering.

Beverley was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Orlando Magic and quickly agreed to a buyout. Beverley announced his next move on the appropriately named “Pat Bev Podcast With Rone,” going home to play for the Bulls. Beverley played his college basketball in Arkansas but went to high school in Chicago.

“I’m going to be taking my talents back home to Chicago. It was between Golden State and the Bulls,” Beverley said. “Obviously, it’s always good to play with a lot of great talent like in Golden State, but a lot of guards over there. I figure I can make a playoff push with the Bulls right now and pump them up a little bit. The East is a little weak.”

Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists with the Lakers prior to the trade. The Bulls are 26-33 at the All-Star break, the Bulls are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings

Warriors Could Have Used Beverley’s Defense

Beverley would have been an interesting fit for the Warriors, who could have used him in the rotation after learning guard Gary Payton II would miss an extended period of time after trading for him at the deadline.

Beverley is not an offensive juggernaut but his mentality on the defensive end of the floor would have been valued by Golden State. He’s known for getting in opponents’ heads and has even had his battles with the Warriors stars over the years.

Much like Beverley, Warriors veteran Draymond Green is not scared to speak his mind and was very adamant before the All-Star break that the team needs to buy-in on defense.

“I don’t think it’s a championship hangover. It’s a will to want to defend,” Green said. “You’re not hungover at .500, 60 games into the season. You’re a loser if you’re still hungover at that point, so there’s no hangover. It’s the will to defend, stop and guard your man, sink in help and trap the box, rotate. Defense is all one to two steps extra. I’ma take that extra step to get there or I’m not. That’s all will, and we don’t have that as a team.”

Warriors Need to Surge Out of Break