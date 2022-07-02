Polarizing Veteran Point Guard Floated as Warriors Target

The Golden State Warriors are in the market for cheap, veteran depth and an interesting name that has been floated as a possibility is Patrick Beverley.

Beverly was included in the blockbuster trade that sent big man Rudy Gobert to Minnesota along with Malik Beasley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and multiple first-round picks in return.

It’s unknown how much interest Utah has in keeping Beverley, who is 33 years old and will make $13 million next season. If he is bought out and hits the open market, The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II

“Pat Bev is due $13M in this his final year. If somehow he doesn’t want to play in Utah and gets bought out …” Thompson tweeted. “I have zero reason to believe he wouldn’t want to play in Utah. Just knows how he feels about GSW.”

It’s just speculation from Thompson but the Warriors could use someone with Beverley’s skill set after losing Gary Payton II in free agency.

Beverley’s Future With Jazz Still a Question

Beverley played a decent role with the Timberwolves last season logging 25.4 minutes per game, collecting 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He shot 34.3% from deep and provided his patented pestering defense.

The question becomes whether or not Utah views him as a piece that can contribute, or if they want to part ways. Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune thinks there’s a chance the Jazz look to deal Beverely.

“Patrick Beverley is absolutely out of his gourd when he’s on the court, making insanely positive defensive energy plays and fouling with essentially equal rapidity … but that’s a skillset that, frankly, the Jazz could have used over the last few years,” Larsen wrote. “Could they keep him? Sure. Could they trade him to the next team desperate for perimeter defensive toughness? Certainly.”

No One Forgets Beverley’s Comments on Steph Curry

Stephen A. and Pat Bev on the gap between LeBron & Curry | Get Up Stephen A. Smith joins Get Up with Patrick Beverley and Mike Greenberg to discuss how wide is the gap between Stephen Curry and LeBron James. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube… 2022-05-27T14:00:53Z

Beverley has been clowned on social media following the latest trade due to some comments he made about the Warriors early in the 2019-20 season.

“‘You had the last five years,’ Beverley told Curry, according to a Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney. ‘The next five years are mine.'”

Since Patrick Beverley said to Steph Curry,“the next 5 years are mine”, he has been traded 3 times! — From Clippers to Grizzlies

— From Grizzlies to Timberwolves

— From Timberwolves to Jazz 💀 pic.twitter.com/ibGUP1MHll — Basketball Muse (@Basketball_Muse) July 2, 2022

Curry laughed and replied, “Aren’t you 31?'”

However, Beverley does have a good relationship with Curry. He said Curry is “like a brother” to him during a stop in on “Old Man & the Three.”

Beverley has also started to make waves in media, doing a few stints on ESPN during the postseason. While on ESPN’s “Get Up” he was very complimentary of Curry.

“Man, they right there. He’s changed the game, LeBron’s changed the game. Of course, everyone knows that.. what Steph Curry has done, these guys are shooting threes and they’re not looking anymore,” Beverley said. “He has changed the game, he looks good doing it. He’s the golden boy, everyone knows that. It just works for him and he got the basketball to back it up so he’s right there.”

One thing is for sure — the combination of Beverley and Draymond Green’s trash talk would be infuriating for opponents.