Warriors Champion Eyeing NBA Return After Year-Plus Hiatus

For someone who appeared in all of 128 games for the Golden State Warriors over a two-year period, Patrick McCaw’s name is one that holds a surprisingly prominent spot in recent team history. Of course, winning two titles with the club and then jumping to the Raptors — who beat the Dubs in 2019 and netted McCaw a third championship ring — is some memorable stuff.

The UNLV alum made additional waves by spurning Golden State during his free agency the previous year.

Now, with his Warriors chapter firmly in the rearview, McCaw is trying to reclaim a spot in the Association. To that end, he’s been given a golden opportunity to strut his stuff for NBA scouts and coaches as part of USA Basketball’s FIBA AmeriCup team, which tipped off tourney action on Friday in Brazil.

And while he clearly hopes to make an impression on the league’s power brokers, McCaw also understands that he and his national team squadmates are there — first and foremost — to do a job.

For His Country

Although playing in the best league in the world remains at the top of his to-do list as a professional, McCaw has zeroed in on the fact that he’s representing his country. To him, that’s an opportunity that takes precedence over any of his other career aspirations.

“I think it’s more about representing the USA for me right now,” McCaw said, via the Associated Press.

“I want to make it back to the NBA. I know that’s a process. And I know one day, whenever, next week, next month, next year, when it’s supposed to happen, it’ll happen. But right now, I’m just focusing on this USA, wearing these three letters, giving my all to this team and representing the United States of America.”

Still, McCaw knows full well that he can make some waves here, which is something he needs to do after injuries took him out of the limelight.

“I’ve been off the radar,” McCaw said. “I think this is a huge step because people are going to be able to watch these games and see where I’m at now. That’ll help, for sure. It was injuries that set me back. It wasn’t anything else in the way, or life, or me changing the type of person I am. It was injuries. And it was tough dealing with them. But this trip to Brazil, I definitely think it’ll open up some doors again.”

What He’s Doing Lately

McCaw’s last taste of NBA action came during the 2020-21 campaign in Toronto. However, a knee injury limited him to just five appearances and the Raptors ultimately decided to part ways with him after the season.

In an effort to find his way back to the big dance, he did time with the 76ers G League affiliate — the Delaware Blue Coats — last season. However, he wasn’t exactly rocking socks with the club. Over 17 games, he averaged 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists while posting 43-33-71 shooting splits.

