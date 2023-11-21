Warriors PG Chris Paul Compares Himself to Tom Brady, Peyton Manning

After his second straight double-digit performance, Chris Paul compared his Golden State Warriors‘ role to two of the greatest quarterbacks in American football history.

“If you think about Peyton Manning and Tom Brady-type quarterbacks who got these elite receivers, for me, it’s so fun,” Paul told reporters after the Warriors’ 121-115 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday. “Bringing the ball up the court knowing you got Klay [Thompson], Steph [Curry], you know what I mean? Like some of the passes I’m throwing to [them]. You’re throwing it before they even get there and they catch it and they shoot and they still make it.”

Paul had 15 points and 12 assists against only one turnover against the Rockets. He helped Thompson get out of his scoring slump, assisting five of his seven field goals.

Thompson finished with a season-high 20 points on 5-of-9 3-pointers.

Of Paul’s 115 assists so far this season, 43 went to the Splash Brothers. Thompson tops the list of Paul’s assist recipients with 24. Dario Saric, Paul’s pick-and-roll and pop partner in the second unit is second with 21. Curry has gotten 19 assists from Paul, per NBA.com’s tracker.

“I know what I can do and I know what I can’t do. And I won’t shoot the ball like them. So it’s fun to play with guys that are slipping and setting screens or whatnot. And I think we only gonna get better,” Paul said.

Chris Paul’s Impact

The Warriors committed a season-low eight turnovers, which coach Steve Kerr said was a direct result of starting and closing with Paul.

“Chris playing 34 minutes and handling the ball quite a bit makes a huge difference in that regard,” Kerr told reporters. “His teams are always low turnover teams. We played him a little extra and that allowed Steph [Curry] to work off the ball with [Dillon] Brooks draped all over him and that’s helpful.”

Paul is beginning to get into the groove with his new team. Over his last two games, he’s racked up 23 assists against only one turnover. Paul averaged 13.5 points and 11.5 assists.

His lone turnover in that stretch came in the fourth quarter off an Aaron Holiday strip.

“I was mad when I drove and Aaron Holiday stripped it from me because I either had my floater or I had Dario [Saric] right [down] there,” Paul said.

Warriors’ Yin Yang

Paul’s smart-decision making has kept the erratic Warriors offense in check. His old-school, methodical and deliberate style balances the Warriors’ fast-paced but sometimes erratic offense. He’s the yin to the Warrior’s yang.

“I tried to make smart decisions or whatnot, but also making a conscious effort to make sure we push the ball and get the ball up the court,” Paul said. “It’s always a balance, it’s kicking it ahead. It’s trying to put plays on top like a quarterback.”

“You don’t want to throw interceptions especially when you got the shooters and the scorers that we got on this team. I felt like a guy taking a tough shot is better than a turnover.”

Paul and the Warriors hope they finally hit their strides together after snapping a season-high six-game losing streak. The timing could not come at a perfect time as Paul returns to Phoenix on Wednesday for the first time since the Suns traded him in the offseason.