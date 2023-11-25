Gary Payton II’s ‘Hell of a Play’ Sparks Warriors Comeback Win

Golden State Warriors 6-foot-2 reserve guard Gary Payton II gives up more than a foot in size to rookie wonder Victor Wembanyama. But it did not stop him from leaping to do the unthinkable.

Payton II’s heart dwarfed the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama in the highlight play that sparked the Warriors’ 118-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Black Friday, November 24.

“It was an exciting moment,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the block. “The crowd loved it. It was a hell of a play and definitely got our fans into the game.”

Payton II subbed in for Chris Paul with still 8:27 in the second quarter and the Warriors trailing by six, 46-40. Seven seconds later, Payton II put his imprint on the magnificent Golden State comeback.

The Block on Wemby

Wembanyama wrapped the ball around his back to hide it in transition. When he was about to drop another highlight play, Payton II leaped out of nowhere and swatted the ball out of Wembanyama’s hands to the stands.

Jaws dropped. The home crowd roared.

The “hell of play” woke up a slumbering giant.

Golden State went on a 19-9 run to close the opening half to take the lead.

“I was just trying to get back and help protect the rim and I think it was [Curry] that

made [Wembanyama] re-adjust in [Eurostep]. I knew he wasn’t passing the ball so I just tried to meet him at the top before he got it off,” Payton II told reporters, describing his chase down block.

Payton II only had four points, three rebounds, one steal and that huge block on the Spurs’ prized rookie in his return. But his impact was immeasurable by numbers. Just like his height side by side with Wembanyama.

“I’m probably the smallest,” Payton II said to a reporter who pointed out that only five players have blocked Wembanyama this season.

But Payton II stood tallest.

Gay Payton II’s Impact

The Warriors gave up former No. 2 pick James Wiseman just to get Payton II back last season. It showed the Warriors’ faith in the undersized guard who plays bigger than his height.

“Very similar to what we’ve watched with Gary over two years ago because last

year he was barely with us,” Kerr said of Payton II’s impact on the team this season. “But one of the benefits of playing him is he just knows how to play with Steph.”

Kerr explained it was not just his defense. But his off-the-ball movement is the perfect complementary to Curry at their backcourt.

“You’ll see him dribble at [Curry] and get him a hand back or see him running free and he’ll go screen for him,” Kerr said. “[Payton II] set a screen and dive and [Curry] will hit him in the pocket like he did for the one when he got the layup. So, there’s definitely a lot of value in playing Gary with Steph and we’re trying to do that more.”

Moses Moody got the starting nod but played fewer minutes than Payton II, who just returned after missing three games due to a strained muscle in his left foot.