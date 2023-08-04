New-Look Warriors to Face Rivals, Victor Wembanyama in Preseason

The Golden State Warriors released their five-game preseason schedule on Wednesday, with tickets already available since Thursday.

They are slated to play their Western Conference rivals Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings twice in the preseason before wrapping it up with their first look at top overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

A home-and-away game against the Lakers, a rematch of the Western Conference semifinals, opens their preseason, beginning on Oct. 7 at the Chase Center at 5:30 p.m. Five days later, on Oct. 13, they will visit the Lakers, who won their last playoff series, 4-2, at the Crypto.com Arena in a 7 p.m. matchup.

It will also be the first look at Chris Paul on a Warriors jersey. Golden State acquired the 11-time All-Star point guard in a trade centered on Jordan Poole.

The Warriors then visit the Kings on Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. at Golden1 Center in their first meeting since their classic seven-game first-round playoff battle last season. A rematch three days later, on Oct. 18, will be at Chase Center at 7 p.m.

Finally, Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will visit them on Oct. 20, with the game set for 7 p.m.

Warriors’ Rival Locks up All-Star Big Man

The Warriors-Lakers rivalry will continue for the next few years after the Lakers extended All-Star big man Anthony Davis.

The Lakers and Davis’ representation, Klutch Sports, agreed on a three-year extension worth $186 million, which locks up the one-time NBA champion until the 2028 season for a total of $270 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: Lakers star Anthony Davis has agreed on a three-year $186M max extension, tying him to franchise thru 2028 for total of $270M-plus, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Davis lands richest annual extension in NBA history at $62M. pic.twitter.com/bf9kWgD7uz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2023

Davis has been a thorn in the Warriors’ side as they do not have an All-Star caliber center to match up against him.

Warriors GM: Jordan Poole-Chris Paul Swap an ‘Easy Decision’

Warriors’ new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. did not mince words when asked about his decision to trade Poole.

“I always say for me the decision to (trade for) Chris was easy,” Dunleavy Jr. told The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami. “I hated having to give up Jordan, who has been such a big part of what we’ve done the last few years. I was here when we drafted him. But in terms of basketball and moving forward, financial flexibility, all that stuff you factor in, it was a relatively easy decision for us.”

The trade unloaded Poole’s remaining $128 million over the next four years. Paul has a $30 million non-guaranteed for next season, which the Warriors are unlikely to pick up to avoid more expensive tax penalties in the future.

The trade, which also cost them a top-20 protected 2030 first-round pick, Ryan Rollins, a 2027 second-round pick and cash considerations, could help them open up to $30 million in cap space next offseason by offloading a combination of some of their young and role players.

While the trade shocked Poole, it will allow him to become a go-to guy with the rebuilding Washington Wizards, which the Warriors could not afford to give him, given their championship timeline.

Dunleavy Jr. succeeded Bob Myers, the architect of the Warriors’ dynasty. The Warriors’ new GM joined the organization as a pro scout in 2018 following a 17-year NBA career. He was promoted to assistant general manager in 2019, laying the foundation for a succession of leadership within the Warriors organization.