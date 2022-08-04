Ex-Warriors Champion Goes Full-On Supernova in Pro-Am Bout [WATCH]

With the turning of the calendar from July into August, we have officially reached the dead zone of the NBA year; that barren wasteland separating free agency from the start of training camp in September. That’s not to say, though, that players aren’t still out there doing their thing.

Rather, ballers from around the Association have been hitting the court in various pro-am leagues — from the Drew to the Miami Pro League — including members of the Golden State Warriors family. And one such player just dropped a veritable gem.

Namely, Quinn Cook, the former Duke standout and NCAA champion who went on to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy as a member of the Warriors back in 2018.

Cook, who last suited up professionally for the G League’s Stockton Kings, recently matched a career-high point total set as a member of the Sea Dubs during that championship season.

Cook Lights Up the Brunson

Quinn Cook dropped 41 PTS in a dominant @BrunsonLeague performance this past weekend. 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/hUn5sJVhgf — NBA (@NBA) August 4, 2022

The 29-year-old former Warrior has been plying his trade in the Brunson League — a top pro-am league emanating from the campus of Baltimore City Community College in Maryland. But he was on a whole other level over the weekend.

In what was a battle of undefeated teams in the summer hoops competition, Cook’s District Sports squad squared off with Stanton Kidd and the Kurk Lee All-Stars on Sunday. Ultimately, Cook’s team fell short by a score of 72-69 in what has been dubbed an instant classic.

But the loss wasn’t due to a lack of effort on Cook’s part.

As chronicled in the video embedded above, the old Warriors fave dropped 41 points in the contest; his highest point total since notching the same amount three times during the 2017-18 G League campaign with the Warriors’ Santa Cruz-based affiliate.

Cook — who entered the contest averaging 31 points, four boards and three steals per outing — can be seen scoring in a variety of ways in the clip, often doing so while under duress from the opposition. It was an eye-popping effort after the veteran floor general struggled as a member of Team USA’s World Cup qualifying entry last month.

Working to Get Back to the League

While pro-am performances have to be taken with a grain of salt — Nuggets guard Bones Hyland just dropped a 62-piece in his Brunson League debut — things look to be headed in a nice direction for Cook. He continues to receive interest from NBA teams, per reports.

As relayed by ESPN’s Marc Spears last month, Cook participated in a workout with the Sacramento Kings, who just hired longtime Dubs assistant Mike Brown as their new head coach. There’s also a good chance he returns to USA Basketball for the next round of WC qualifiers later this month.

So, while he has yet to secure a deal with a new team for next season, Cook clearly has some irons in the fire for 2022-23.

