Former Warriors Champion Makes Bold Declaration About Steph Curry

One might be tempted to say that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was in rare form during Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game. The truth of the matter, though, is that there was nothing rare about it — setting nets ablaze is kind of his thing.

In 36 minutes of action, Curry dropped 50 points in the latest edition of the league’s annual showcase to lead Team LeBron to a 163-160 win over Team Durant. Along the way, he knocked down an incredible 16 three-point shots, smashing the previous All-Star record of nine.

Consequently, he took home the Kobe Bryant Trophy as the contest’s Most Valuable Player.

If you ask former Warrior and two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook, though, trophies and MVP descriptors don’t really sum up Steph’s greatness. In the wake of his old teammate’s epic night, Cook took things a step further with his reaction on social media.

Just like basketball fans around the globe, Cook was taken aback by what Curry was doing on the court in Cleveland. For him, the performance was so impressive that he invited Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, John Stockton, Oscar Robertson, Chris Paul and every other great floor general to step aside.

And he did it in all-caps, via Twitter.

“STEPHEN CURRY IS THE GREATEST POINT GUARD OF ALL TIME!!” he tweeted.

Declaring anyone outside of Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the greatest anything in basketball can be a dicey proposition. However, Curry’s game-changing exploits are making it difficult to look past him in the great point guard debate.

One could even make the argument that he’s giving His Airness and the King a run for their money. In any case, after spending two years with Steph in the Bay Area — and winning a championship alongside him in 2018 — Cook is more qualified than most to be assessing his spot in the hardwood annals.

The Latest in Cook’s World

Cook played in 107 games with the Warriors from 2017 to 2019, averaging 7.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 41.8% from three-point range, though. Since then, though, he has been a veritable hoops journeyman.

The 6-foot-1 guard went on to win a second championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, but was waived by the club during the 2020-21 season. Shortly thereafter, he inked a pair of 10-day contracts with the Cavs, however, he was allowed to walk when the second deal expired.

He signed a training camp deal with the Trail Blazers ahead of the current campaign, but was ultimately waived in the preseason. From there, he joined up with VTB/EuroCup club Lokomotiv Kuban, but the sides elected to part ways in December after just six games.

Cook is currently a free agent.

