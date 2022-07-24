Division Rival in Talks to Sign Former Warriors Point Guard

A former title-winning member of the Golden State Warriors is on the precipice of rejoining the Western Conference as a member of one of the Dubs’ division rivals.

Quinn Cook spent two seasons in the Bay Area, winning a championship in 2018 before moving south to join the LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers where he won another ring two years later.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported on Saturday, July 23, that the Sacramento Kings are one of several NBA franchises in talks with the point guard about a potential signing, adding that Cook is expected to have a new home in the league soon.

The Kings are looking at the possibility of adding Quinn Cook to their roster, but they aren’t the only ones eyeing the free agent point guard who could be on the verge of a return to the NBA. A source with knowledge of the situation told The Sacramento Bee the Kings are one of several teams engaged in talks with Cook, who spent the end of the 2021-22 season with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento’s G League affiliate. Cook’s future was still uncertain Friday, but he could have a new home soon, the source said.

Cook’s Best Years Were as Member of Golden State Warriors

Cook entered the league via Duke University, where he was a top offensive performer on a team that won an NCAA title. He spent 2015-16 playing in NBA’s developmental league before catching on with the Dallas Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans the following year.

Cook arrived in Golden State one season after Kevin Durant, securing a meaningful role on a super team that also included Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. He appeared in 33 regular season games for the Dubs that season, starting 18 of those and averaging 22.4 minutes per contest, according to Basketball Reference. Cook contributed 9.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per night during that title run.

The point guard returned to Golden State the following season, during which he appeared in 74 games and started 10, playing a more limited 14.3 minutes each night. Despite a scaled back role, Cook was still a meaningful contributor to a Warriors’ team that made it to a fifth straight NBA Finals before losing to the Toronto Raptors, after injuries sidelined both Durant and Thompson.

Cook Looks to Catch on Permanently With NBA Franchise Like Kings

Cook played 60 regular season games with the Lakers over the next two seasons and finished out the 2020-21 campaign by appearing in seven contests for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He did not play an NBA game last season, despite signing a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers who waived him following two preseason contests.

For his career, Cook has averaged 6.4 points, 1.9 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per night across 188 career games. He has also shot nearly 41% from the 3-point line during his time in the NBA, which is a highly valued skill in contemporary basketball.

Anderson wrote Friday that Cook will compete with Matthew Dellavedova for a spot on the Kings’ bench as the team’s third point guard.