Warriors Pick Up Former Spurs Shooting Guard: Report

The Golden State Warriors have signed a shooting guard formerly employed by the San Antonio Spurs, though he is not expected to remain on the roster for long.

On Monday, October 11, Golden State announced through its official Twitter account that the team had inked Quinndary Weatherspoon, a second-round draft pick of the Spurs in 2019 out of Mississippi State.

The Warriors have signed free agent guard Quinndary Weatherspoon. Quinndary, 25, appeared in 31 games with the San Antonio Spurs over the last two seasons, averaging 1.9 points in 6.4 minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/O4Iw5d1eWV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 11, 2021

A press release from Golden State’s public relations department provided further details on Weatherspoon’s professional career.

“The Mississippi State product also spent parts of the last two seasons with the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s G League affiliate, averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.05 steals in 29.1 minutes over 37 games (35 starts),” the release said.

Weatherspoon is a Sign-and-Waive Move by Warriors

Weathespoon’s production during his time with the Austin Spurs is particularly relevant to the Warriors’ plans for him, as the shooting guard is apparently already on his way to the Dubs’ G League affiliate.

Anthony Slater, NBA reporter for The Athletic, explained the nature of the signing and the team’s move Monday.

The Quinndary Weatherspoon move is a sign-and-waive Exhibit 10, clearing the path for him to join the Santa Cruz Warriors. Common move this time of year. Not for the main roster. https://t.co/hUOHIy3UfI — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 11, 2021

Warriors Waive Guard Langston Galloway Over Weekend

According to the aforementioned release the Dubs issued Monday, the signing of Weatherspoon puts the team’s current roster tally at 20 players total. Only 15 can be listed on Golden State’s active roster for NBA regular season play.

One name that will certainly not be part of the final 15 is veteran guard Langston Galloway, who the Warriors waived on Saturday, October 9.

Golden State brought Galloway in on September 24, playing the guard in three preseason games during the 16 days between his signing and release. Galloway played 8.8 minutes per night over the course of those three contests, scoring 3.3 points, grabbing 3.7 rebounds and dishing out 1.7 assists per game.

“The Saint Joseph’s product has appeared in 445 career NBA games (62 starts), owning averages of 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.9 minutes per game with the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks,” according to a Warriors’ press communication.

Also added to the Dubs’ roster on September 24 was guard Avery Bradley, who still remains with the team. Like Galloway, the defensive specialist and former NBA champion was brought in to compete for the 15th and final spot on the regular season roster.

It is not a guarantee that the Warriors will sign a player to fill that position on the bench, as the team is already over the salary cap and any more money on the books would prove financially onerous.

However, Golden State has identified backcourt defense in a supporting role to All-Star point guard Steph Curry as a need for the team moving forward. To that end, guard Gary Payton II is also a frontrunner for the 15th spot, though he has battled a hernia surgery and recovery in recent weeks, which have caused him to miss valuable preseason action.