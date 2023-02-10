Raptors’ Asking Price to Trade OG Anunoby to Warriors Revealed

After months of speculation, the Golden State Warriors finally dealt James Wiseman the day of the NBA Trade Deadline. The four-team trade involving the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, and Portland Trailblazers, saw the Dubs land Gary Payton II in exchange for the former No. 2 overall pick.

Leading up to the big day, there had been plenty of speculation that the Dubs would work to make a different move. Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby was rumored to be on the trade block and many believed that Golden State could be a potential suitor.

If the Warriors had made a move for Anunoby, it “likely” would’ve had to include Jonathan Kuminga, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

Lowe wrote that Golden State was amongst several teams interested in the versatile wing, but they didn’t want to pay Toronto’s steep price.

Hours before the 3 p.m. Eastern Time deadline, The Athletic’s Shams Charania labeled the Dubs as a contender to land the coveted forward.

Anunoby has put together a solid season so far for the struggling Raptors. He’s appeared in 45 of Toronto’s 56 games, playing 35.8 minutes each time. The 25-year-old averages 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 2 assists per game, while shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc.

Draymond Green Shares Thoughts on Warriors James Wiseman Deal

Warriors star forward Draymond Green shared some thoughts about the Dubs’ deadline day move on the latest episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

“Number one, I want to say, to James Wiseman, man, Jimmy Wise, not an ideal start to your NBA career,” Green said. “I mean, not ideal at all. Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to restart that. And I think that’s such a beautiful thing. I feel like in this trade, James Wiseman gets what he needs, the Warriors got what they need. James Wiseman needs to go somewhere where he can play, where he can get minutes and reps, and he’s not expected to compete at a championship level. And he did that. Or, they did that – it’s happening for him in going to Detroit, where you’re with a bunch of other young guys who [are] going to make a ton of mistakes. And you just get to play through those mistakes and learn through those mistakes, because as we know, in life, experience is life’s greatest teacher. So for James Wiseman to go to a situation where he will have the opportunity to play and play through mistakes. It’s great for him, because he’s super talented, super skilled, but just [hasn’t] had the reps.”

Warriors’ Draymond Green Issues Statement to Kevin Durant, Suns

In perhaps the biggest off all of the deadline moves this season, the Phoenix Suns acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. The trade has caused many to label the Suns as the best team in the Western Conference.

Green was no different, saying that Phoenix is the best team in the West “on paper.”

“Are the Suns favorites in the West now? On paper they have to be favorites in the West. Definitely on paper,” Green said on his podcast Thursday. “But, you know, the Dubs still in the West, and it’s the Dubs Invitational until further notice, baby.”