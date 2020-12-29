NBA Hall of Famer Congratulates Steph Curry for Joining Exclusive Club

The Golden State Warriors win against the Chicago Bulls was a milestone for this 2020-21 NBA season as it was their first after two consecutive blowout losses. Yet another milestone was achieved during the game the went largely unnoticed to some.

During the 1st quarter, Curry scored a three-pointer that moved him into the 2500 club for All-Time made three-pointers in the NBA. This is an amazing accomplishment as only two other players in the history of the league have made it past this mark prior. One being NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen and the other being Hall of Famer and current TNT NBA analyst, Reggie Miller.

Once the news broke of Curry hitting the mark, Miller took to social media to congratulate Curry and give him insight on what he sees happening next.

Miller’s Tweet Tells It all

One of the more significant storylines surrounding Curry’s milestone is that he needed much fewer games to do it, thus making him the fastest to ever reach the mark. It took the Warriors’ star 702 games to do it, while it took Miller 1,288 and Allen 1,021.

After hearing of the news and knowing that he’s next in line for Curry to pass, Miller tweeted a friendly and congratulatory response alluding to Curry eyeing his spot next on the list and how both Miller and Allen had been waiting on Curry to join their exclusive club.

“Welcome to the fam @StephenCurry30,” Miller tweeted. “Ray and I have been waiting on ya🤪😜😂.. It’s only a matter of weeks until you pass me with your sights set on Jesus Shuttlesworth.. You’re the best to have ever done it, keep letting it FLY.. #ShootersShoot”

Curry’s Teammate on his Work Ethic

Recently the Warriors made news once again for the amazing shooting of their superstar Curry. In practice before their game against the Bulls, a video surfaced of Curry making an astonishing 105 three-pointers in a row. The five minute and 13-second video went viral on social media as many praised Curry for just how spectacular it is.

Yet, while it may have blown away those who are on the outside looking in, those closest to Curry know that it’s simply another day in the life for him. Warriors star Draymond Green spoke about the video and how it didn’t surprise him at all that Curry had once again done something incredible.

“Obviously, the greatest shooter I think to ever play this game,” forward Draymond Green said per The Mercury News. “As great as that is, I can’t sit here and act like, ‘Oh, I’m surprised.’ It’s just not really surprising to me. It’s such an incredible thing, but I’m sorry, Steph, it doesn’t really get me up out of my seat that he hit 105 in a row.”

While these moments are special and certainly should be documented and treasured, the Warriors will need more of this on the court to be able to compete this season. After their first three games, Curry is shooting 25.7% from beyond the three-point line, a far cry from the 43.3% that made him a star.

Nonetheless, he knows he can’t stop shooting just because he’s in a slump now and believes that it all will turnaround in due time.

“You can talk about how many games I played in a calendar year, but I feel like I can shake that off pretty quickly,” Curry said per NBC Sports’ Josh Schrock. “That’s just a mindset thing, so that’s why in the fourth quarter it turned around and hopefully that carries momentum into the next game. The last thing you can do is just stop shooting no matter how frustrated you get.”

