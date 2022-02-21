Veteran Big Man a ‘Home-Run’ Buyout Addition for the Warriors: Insider

James Wiseman’s return to the Golden State Warriors finally feels like more of an eventuality than a pipe dream or wild, drug-induced fantasy, which is great news for the club. However, questions remain about the Dubs’ ability to cope with opposing big men in the playoffs.

After all, there’s no telling what the former No. 2 overall pick will actually be able to do when he’s finally back on the floor, regardless of what Andrew Wiggins says. Meanwhile, some have questioned whether Draymond’s Green mysterious disc injury might be more serious than the Warriors are letting on.

As such, there has been significant noise about the team adding another big man by way of the buyout market, even as its roster is currently full-up at 15.

To that end, Magic center Robin Lopez has frequently been mentioned as a potential addition. And a longtime league insider believes that bringing him into the fold could be a winning play for Bob Myers and Co.

Stein Talks Lopez to the Warriors





Play



Giannis and Robin Lopez wrestling each other #nba #nbahighlights #giannis 2021-12-29T00:32:46Z

In the February 20 issue of The Stein Line on Substack, the NBA guru reported that Lopez may not be the buyout darling that many expected him to be. “Neither Gary Harris nor Robin Lopez, league sources say, has pushed for a buyout from Orlando — to this point,” he wrote.

Nevertheless, he pushed Lopez hitting the Bay Area as a possible game-changer for the 42-17 Warriors.

“Despite its Dragic interest, Golden State might need another big man more than another guard. Lopez naturally would have been a home run late-season addition if he ever emerged as a realistic option for the Warriors.”

Of course, Dragic is no longer a consideration for Golden State. The former All-Star is set to join the Nets for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, as confirmed by his agent to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Still, Lopez to the Warriors isn’t a foregone conclusion even if he does get bought out in Orlando.

“Some around the league were anticipating a potential return to Milwaukee, given his brother Brook’s season-long back problems,” added Stein. However, he did note that the Bucks have already made moves to bolster their pivot position.

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Lopez Fills Holes

Lopez may be on the wrong side of 30 and playing for his fourth team in the least four years, but he would still bring a lot to the table for the Warriors.

At a legit seven feet tall and 275-280 pounds, he’s the big body that many believe the team needs to contend with the likes of Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, DeAndre Ayton, Joel Embiid, et al. during postseason play. He’s played well for the Magic, too, when he has actually been on the hardwood.

Over 27 appearances for the franchise this season, the veteran big man has averaged 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in just 17.3 minutes per game. Moreover, he’s shooting 57.3% from the field and the Magic have been two points per 100 possessions better when he has been on the court.

READ NEXT: