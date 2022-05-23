Warriors Meet With Four-Year Starter, Legacy Prospect at NBA Draft Combine

Golden State Warriors players and coaches are fully engaged in the team’s effort to capture another NBA championship, and their work is definitely paying off. Following their Game 3 win over the Mavs on Sunday, the Dubs are just one victory away from punching their ticket to the Finals.

However, the club’s front office — led by team president Bob Myers — has other matters to attend to as well. Namely, the 2022 NBA Draft, which will take place on June 23.

As it stands, the Warriors own three selections in the upcoming draft. They’ll be on the clock with the 28th overall selection during Round 1, after which they have two picks in the second-round — the 51st overall via the Raptors, as well as their own selection at No. 55.

With the latter picks in mind, the Warriors met with a prospect at last week’s Draft Combine who, in addition to being one of college hoops’ best ballers, has a ’90s star and five-time champion for a father.

Warriors Talk to Ron Harper Jr.

As reported by The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov, Rutgers wing Ron Harper Jr. met with the Warriors and the Jazz at the combine. The 22-year-old — who was selected as an honorable mention All-American — is the son of former baller Ron Harper, who famously started alongside Michael Jordan during the Bulls’ “last dance.”

Longtime Warriors fans may also recall that in March of 1994, he led the Clippers to a thrilling, OT win over Golden State by logging 39 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and six steals while playing 52 minutes.

As for the younger Harper, he may have measured just 6-foot-4 without shoes at the combine as a small forward, but he boasts incredible length for the position. His wingspan of 7-foot-1.25 was the 16th-best mark among measured prospects and a number that beat out a multitude of power forwards and centers.

He also has some bulk to throw around at 245 pounds.

During his final season with the Scarlet Knights, Harper averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.3 minutes per game. He also showed impressive chops as a three-point shooter, connecting on just under 40% of his attempts from deep.

Harper on His NBA Skill Set

During an interview with NBC Sports Chicago‘s KC Johnson, Harper served up the following assessment of the skills he’ll be displaying for NBA decision-makers as the pre-draft process unfolds:

“The way I’m able to space the floor, shoot the three and defend multiple positions, I feel I got to showcase those things that will translate to the next level immediately,” Harper said. “I’m confident if you need me to be a big shotmaker or a big team guy.”

Right now, Harper is being pegged as a fringe draftee/potential second-rounder. He currently checks in at No. 64 overall on the big board at ESPN. As of the May 10 update to their rankings, the folks over at NBADraft.net have him at No. 53. Meanwhile, Tankathon.com has Harper rated as the 69th-best prospect.

