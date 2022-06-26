New Rookie Has Thoughts on Warriors’ Polarizing Star Well Before Being Drafted

The Golden State Warriors continued the tradition of drafting under-the-radar selections late in the first round. With the 28th overall pick of the draft, the Warriors picked Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Baldwin Jr. was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and was even targeted by Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski. Instead, he opted to play for his father at Milwaukee for his freshman season. However, his father was fired after going 10-22, and Baldwin Jr. had a disappointing season marred with ankle troubles. He played in just 11 games and shot under 35 percent from the field and the perimeter.

Regardless, Bob Myers and the front office selected him. Myers joked with the media about how they loved Milwaukee guys

“Another Milwaukee guy, we like Milwaukee guys,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers joked with the media after the draft. For context, both Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole were from the Milwaukee area.

Draymond Green was also in the war room during the draft with the front office. Myers talked about how Green liked the selection and did not have any pushback when Baldwin Jr. was selected.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. Has Been Looking Up to Green for Years

The feeling is mutual with how Baldwin Jr. feels about Green. During a Q+A interview with the Shepherd Express, a local outlet in Milwaukee, Baldwin Jr. talks about his admiration for Green while he was growing up.

“One of my inspirations, leadership-wise, is Draymond Green. I know people don’t say that too often,” Baldwin Jr. says. “With his leadership style, I don’t think people understand that in order to be that type of vocal leader, you have to be that guy who brings it every single night. Since I’ve watched Draymond in college and the NBA, he’s been a guy who brings it every single night.”

Like Baldwin Jr. mentions, Green is not what a lot of younger players look to as role models. His brash and confrontational personality has not always rubbed people the right way.

Baldwin Jr. mentioned these same sentiments after he was drafted when he was on the Bay Area’s 95.7 The Game with Steiny & Guru.

“He’s one of my idols and I love his leadership style, Baldwin Jr. says about the future Hall of Famer. “It’s Draymond, so not sure what to expect, but I’m looking forward to that phone call.”

Baldwin Jr. Status Revealed with Summer League

Given the rookie’s left ankle injury that marred him for his freshman season in college, question marks surrounded whether he would be ready for summer league in the coming weeks.

Baldwin Jr. said he wanted to play but that the Warriors’ medical staff would make the final decision on that. Bob Myers reiterated that and said it would come down to what the team doctors say about his availability.

“We had (team doctor) Rick (Celebrini) look at him and he talked about summer league,” Myers said about Baldwin Jr.’s status. “He can do some things but we’re not going to put him out there if we don’t think he is 100%. Rick will evaluate him and make that call. Hopefully, he can play but not at the expense of hurting him.”

Summer League is right around the corner, so we should have an idea if the Dubs’ first-round pick will be suiting up.