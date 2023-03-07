Warriors Make Move, Shift Roster After Loss to Lakers

Sunday’s second-half surge from the Golden State Warriors wasn’t enough to recover against the Los Angeles Lakers. The dubs were able to tie the game after being down nine points in the fourth quarter, but never took the lead and eventually fell 113-108 to the Lakers.

Following the loss, Golden State made a few roster moves. The team announced that they had reassigned Moses Moody and Lester Quinones to the Santa Cruz Warriors, the Dubs’ G-League affiliate.

“The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have assigned guards Moses Moody and Lester Quinones to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, it was announced today,” the organization wrote in a press release.

Warriors assign Moses Moody & Lester Quinones to Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/KE7NwATnJn — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 6, 2023

The Warriors shared a quick rundown of Moody’s stats this year, writing, “Moody is averaging 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 13.4 minutes in 50 games (three starts) with Golden State this season. He has appeared in three games with Santa Cruz this season, tallying averages of 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.00 steals in 32.1 minutes.”

They did the same for Lester Quinones, adding, “Quinones, who signed a 10-day contract with Golden State on March 2, owns averages of 19.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 31.2 minutes in 41 games with Santa Cruz this season (Showcase and regular season combined). The guard was named the NBA G League Player of the Week for games played from February 13 to February 26.”

Warriors Left With Decision to Make on Anthony Lamb

Sunday’s loss to the Lakers also served as Antony Lamb‘s 50th game with the Warriors this season. As a player signed to a two-way contract, Lamb has a limit of 50 NBA appearances, meaning that he can’t suit up for the Warriors again unless his contract is converted to a guaranteed deal.

In his 50 appearances for the Dubs this year, Lamb has played about 20 minutes each time. The 25-year-old has put up some solid numbers in his limited time, averaging 7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, while shooting 47.5% from the field and 37.9% from deep.

The decision to convert Lamb would appear to be an easy one for the Warriors. But, if they were to do so, then they’d have to dive even further into the luxury tax.

Steve Kerr Urges Warriors to Keep Anthony Lamb

Lamb’s production this season has earned him a fan in head coach Steve Kerr. Kerr told reporters in L.A. that he hopes the team keeps Lamb around for the rest of the year.

“I’d like to have Lamb on the roster,” Kerr told reporters in L.A. via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He plays an important role for us because he connects a lot of lineups with his ability to space the floor and shoot the three. And then he plays the way we’ve always played, with Point-Five basketball, make a quick decision, drive it, pass it, shoot it. And then he’s big and versatile enough to guard multiple spots.

Kerr later brought attention to Lamb’s versatility, which allows him to utilize the young wing in plenty of unique situations.

“So he connects a lot of our lineups. When we play two bigs, we can have him at the three or you can play him at the four. So he’s been really helpful for us this year. We’d love to get him on the roster and we’ll see what happens.”