Rudy Gobert Calls Out Draymond Green For ‘Clown Behavior’

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert did not mince words, calling out Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green following their altercation Tuesday night.

Gobert called Green’s chokehold of him a “clown behavior,” according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

“Every time Steph [Curry] doesn’t play, [Green] doesn’t want to play without his guy Steph so he does anything he can to get ejected,” Gobert said via Krawczynski.

With Curry out due to knee soreness, Green and Klay Thompson were ejected after a brawl escalated 1:43 into their second straight loss to the Timberwolves, 104-101.

It all started when Thompson and Jaden McDaniels jawed at each other which ended in a tug-of-war of their jerseys. Gobert grabbed Thompson from behind to take him away from McDaniels. Green charged at Gobert and put him in a chokehold, violently dragging him away from the scene.

It was ugly.

For Gobert, it was a “clown behavior.”

Green was hit with a Flagrant Foul-Penalty 2 while Thompson and McDaniels were assessed with double technical fouls. All three were ejected.

Things are getting HEATED and out of control early 👀 pic.twitter.com/q9tNRPUGIQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2023

Gobert escaped unscathed and nailed the two free throws off Green’s flagrant foul.

The Warriors started the game with a Green chokehold. It ended in a choke job.

Sans Green and Thompson, the Warriors leaned on rookie Brandin Podziemski’s career-high 23 points as they led by as many as 12 in the second half. But the Timberwolves regained their composure to finish the job.

Minnesota (8-2) extended its winning streak to seven and is now just half-game behind league-leader Denver (9-2).

Golden State’s losing skid continued to four, wiping out the good vibes of a 6-2 start.

And now comes the tough part.

Will the NBA throw the book on Green, whose checkered past will certainly factor in?

Tuesday night’s ejection was Green’s second over the past three games.

Clamor for Draymond Green Suspension

Several local and national reporters and commentators clamored for Green’s suspension following his second ejection of the season.

Draymond Green should be suspended. This is the type behavior the NBA should be punishing. Not players flexing after a poster dunk. pic.twitter.com/RzeALrNj55 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 15, 2023

.@Tjonesonthenba just said it up here in the press box and I agree… Draymond needs to be suspended for 10+ games. Enough is enough. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) November 15, 2023

NBA needs to give Green a major suspension for this. https://t.co/xhT9msfiqo — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) November 15, 2023

Draymond Green was ejected after putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold 🫣 "Draymond Green is an embarrassment to the NBA. I would suspend him for 30 games." — @craigcartonlive pic.twitter.com/88ehqApfqe — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) November 15, 2023

Green’s chokehold came after he slammed his critics on an Instagram story following his first ejection last November 12 against Cleveland.

“I’m in year 12 and y’all still telling me to stop being Draymond. Don’t get a tech… blah blah blah. 12 years later and y’all still trying to coach me on how to be ME? I am better at being Draymond than ANYBODY!! Imagine if I told y’all how to do your job. You’d look at me crazy… I thought y’all should know how dumb you all look trying to tell me how to be me. If y’all had some advice for your own lives the world would be a much better place and you would be FAR better at your JOB than your mediocre outputs. Happy Sunday good people! Right back at it like an addict,” Green posted on his Instagram story.

Draymond shares a message after last night’s ejection 👀 [via Draymond Green / IG] pic.twitter.com/EKSfZ83DiU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2023

Warriors Rookie’s Career Night Spoiled

Podziemski made his best Curry impersonation, hitting a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter as the Warriors took an 83-76 lead.

The 20-year-old rookie logged 23 points on 50% shooting with seven rebounds and five assists — all career highs.

But it went all for naught as Karl Anthony-Towns rescued the Timberwolves from the jaws of defeat.

Towns dropped 11 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter then Mike Conley iced the game with a cold 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds.