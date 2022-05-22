All-Star Big Man Sparks Speculation of Trade to Warriors With Tweet

There are rumors that Rudy Gobert could be on the move this offseason and the big man added some momentum to the theory that the Golden State Warriors could be his next squad.

Gobert dropped some encouragement for current Warriors big man Kevon Looney, who went off during Game 2, notching 21 points and 12 rebounds to help spark the Warriors to a 2-0 series lead. Gobert tweeted a trio of flexing emojis on a post breaking down Looney’s big night.

The post drew some attention and rampant speculation from fans, many telling the big man he’d fit in great with the Warriors.

“Future Warrior Rudy Gobert,” one comment read.

Another wrote: “Come to the Warriors next szn bro!”

Looney was the first Warriors center to have a 20 and 10 playoff game since the 1970s, per ESPN, underlining the team’s lack of prolific big men of late. Gobert was named to the All-Defensive Team, averaging 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

Gobert Has Been Linked to Warriors Previously

There have been whispers this offseason that Gobert could end up in a Warriors uniform by the time next season tips off.

A Western Conference executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney he could see Golden State targeting the Utah Jazz center this offseason.

“If Rudy Gobert becomes available this summer, I think you’d find a lot of those veterans with the Warriors might want the team to make a run at him,” the executive told Deveney.

Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst also speculated on The “Hoop Collective” podcast that the Warriors could be an option in the sweepstakes for Gobert.

“I have heard that rumor out there,” Windhorst said. “I guess it would be based around Andrew Wiggins… I don’t know. If the Warriors win the title I don’t know if they’re looking for a major shake-up. But the Warriors don’t have that big and they have young players and they have the Wiggins contract. … I don’t think they should be considered a leader but I think that’s on the board. I’ve definitely heard that.”

Tension Between Gobert and Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell

Despite some stellar regualr-season records, the Jazz have disappointed in the postseason around the core of Donovan Mitchell and Gobert. And now it appears the star duo is heading towards a breakup.

Shortly after the season ended, Sean O’Connell of SiriusXM report that Gobert was set to give the team an ultimatum.

“I know I am not usually a Utah Jazz breaking news guy, but a source close to situation has informed me that Rudy Gobert is at ‘him or me’ point with Donovan Mitchell and will demand that one of them be traded in next few days,” O’Connell tweeted. “Doesn’t feel they will win championship together.”

I know I am not usually @utahjazz breaking news guy, but a source close to situation has informed me that Rudy Gobert is at "him or me" point with Donovan Mitchell and will demand that one of them be traded in next few days. Doesn't feel they will win championship together. — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) May 2, 2022

Gobert obviously would not be able to pick his next team if he demands a trade but the Warriors could put together a nice package for the big man. As mentioned, Wiggins could help make the money work, while former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman could also be a nice piece to make a trade happen.

For the Warriors, adding an elite defensive piece would be attractive as they continue to put on up offensive fireworks behind Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson. That’s not to mention that Gobert playing alongside Green would give Golden State quite the lockdown duo.

However, first things first for the Warriors. Golden State is currently two wins from punching their ticket back to the NBA Finals.