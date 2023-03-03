Clippers Coach Sounds Off on Warriors’ Disrespectful Russell Westbrook Defense

The Golden State Warriors handedly downed the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, 115-91, after yet another monster third quarter. Golden State’s March 2 victory extended their current win-streak to four straight.

Despite the offensive explosion in the third, the biggest story of the night was the Warriors’ defense. More specifically, the disrespectful tactic of leaving Clippers guard Russell Westbrook wide open on the perimeter and packing the paint.

After his team’s blowout defeat, L.A.’s head coach Tyronn Lue discussed the defensive strategy with the media. Lue explained that he thought Westbrook did an okay job of handling the scheme and that he wants him to continue to be aggressive.

“He got to the corner, we got him at the top of the floor and he got some good shots that went in and out,” he told reporters. “They had a good gameplan. Like I said, those corner threes that he got late in the shot clock, he has to take those shots when he’s in the corner. If not, just get to the next action with a dribble handoff. Early in the first half they had (Kevon) Looney on him, he was able to set a screen for (Eric) Gordon who got downhill and got a layup. So, just keep working through that and figure out how we wanna play when teams do do that.”

“We really haven’t been in a position like this. Draymond (Green), you know how smart he is, what he does defensively, you know, he did a good job with that.”

The Warriors are now in fifth place in the Western Conference, sitting a half game above the Dallas Mavericks.

Draymond Green Explains Warriors’ Defensive Strategy vs. Clippers

Draymond Green, who Lue name-dropped when sitting down with reporters, was the one who really started sagging off of Westbrook.

Green shared his mindset in his decision to just leave the former MVP wide open for most of the night.

“The gameplan worked for us tonight. We got Russ to miss some shots. But, I think when you have a gameplan like that, even more-so, I know everyone always judges Russ’ jumpshot, but what that does to you mentally is tough. I think that it was more-so than his shot. He’s been shooting the ball well. I think he’s been shooting the three at 33-34%. But mentally, that can get tough. So I thought we did a good job of sticking with the gameplan and we were able to muddy the game up for them.”

“It might not necessarily get in his head, but it’ll make you think, for sure. Because you’re open every play. You’re taught in basketball if you’re open then take the shot. But, if you’re open every play, you start questioning yourself.”

Warriors Expected to Get Stephen Curry Back For Game vs. Lakers

Thursday’s good news just kept coming for the Dubs. On top of notching their fourth straight win, they also got word that star guard Stephen Curry should be back in the lineup very soon.

According to TNT and Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Curry is targeting a return against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 5.

“Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell NBA on TNT, Bleacher Report,” Haynes tweeted on Thursday.

Curry has been sidelined for nearly a month, after injuring his lower leg on February 4.