Warriors $2 Million Rookie Suffers Another Injury

On the night of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors made a surprising move for a team with a record-breaking luxury tax bill headed their way. Specifically, they spent a cool $2 million to trade up and secure the draft rights to former Toledo guard and second-round pick Ryan Rollins.

Warriors president Bob Myers made it clear in the wake of the move that the team considered the cash payment an investment in the future. “It wasn’t like we had to get a backup guard, as much as it was we think this guy is very talented and we want to grab him on our roster,” he explained, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

No one really expected the future to arrive this season, of course, but Rollins has definitely encountered some unexpected hurdles in his early professional career.

Thanks to a stress fracture in his right foot, the 20-year-old was sidelined for the duration of summer league. And while he was able to reassert himself during camp, the youngster now looks to have been bitten by the injury bug for a second time.

Rollins Dinged Up in G League Competition

Although Rollins performed well in his first real taste of action against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 4, the Dubs elected to send him to their developmental affiliate — the Santa Cruz Warriors — just two days later.

With nary a minute to spare for Rollins right now on the main roster, the move was less a demotion and more an avenue toward getting him the reps he needs to grow as a player. Unfortunately, he got dinged up during his very first game with the Sea Dubs.

As reported by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater: “Warriors rookie Ryan Rollins left yesterday’s G-League game in OKC with what appeared to be a minor knee tweak.”

Thankfully, he appears to have avoided major injury. Slater further reported that the baller was “fine” and that the expectation was that he would be good to go for Santa Cruz’s Thursday rematch with the Oklahoma City Blue.

Prior to the injury, Rollins struggled to find the net in 14 minutes of play on Wednesday, scoring nine points on just 3-of-11 shooting (and 1-of-6 from three). He did add three assists and a rebound in a losing effort for Santa Cruz, though. Regardless, he clearly stands to benefit from getting out on the hardwood as much as he can.

PBJ Plays Well in the Sea Dubs’ Loss

During the Warriors’ preseason trip to Japan, fellow rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. drew raves withs his shooting and overall feel in both of the club’s games against the Washington Wizards. Baldwin made six of his 10 field goal attempts on the trip, including 5-of-8 from three-point range, scoring 19 points in 25 total minutes as a result.

Since then, though, it has been a struggle for the 19-year-old.

He acquitted himself well in the Sea Dubs’ aforementioned bout with OKC, however. In 24 minutes on the hardwood against the Thunder’s G League affiliate, PBJ scored 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, hitting three triples and adding five rebounds and two steals.