NBA Legend Shares Bold Prediction for Warriors’ Steph Curry

Steph Curry just led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth title in the last eight seasons, and NBA legend Scottie Pippen thinks he could still have close to two decades left to dominate the league.

Pippen spoke about Curry’s game this week during an appearance on Sirius XM NBA radio, praising the Warriors star for his physicality and strength and predicting that he’s got a lot more to go in his NBA career.

Praise for Curry

Pippen compared Curry to LeBron James, who remains on top of the NBA at age 37. The Chicago Bulls legend predicted that Curry’s peak could last until near the end of the decade, and he could stay in the NBA for close to 15 more years if he so wished.

“You take a guy like Steph, he’s a mini-LeBron to some degree,” Pippen said. “From a physicality standpoint, he’s strong for his size. This guy could give us at least another six years, easily. He’s a shooter, and he’s the greatest shooter we have ever seen. He could probably play the game into his 50s if he wanted to.”

Curry has made it clear that he doesn’t plan on ending his NBA career anytime soon. In an appearance on the “Huddle and Flow” podcast, Curry noted that he got to see how his father, Dell Curry, maintained his body to play until the age of 38.

Curry said he wants to go even longer, using NFL quarterback Tom Brady as a role model.

“I got to see how his body changed over the years, especially those last six — all the work that went into getting ready for a season,” Curry said in the February 2021 interview. “I’m about to be 33 next month, feel really, really good — fresh, able to still do everything I want to do on the court.

“If I could get to like pushing 40 and still be impactful on the court, I feel like that’s a win in basketball. Straight up and down you can’t hide anywhere when you’re out there. Maybe a little bit of a different conversation, but to Tom’s point, just getting your body where you go out on your own terms is the goal.”

A Warriors to the End

However long Curry’s career might last, it is likely it will all take place in Golden State. Last year, the team locked him down through 2025 with a four-year contract extension worth $215 million. At the time, Curry earned some big praise from Warriors general manager Bob Myers, who called him a generational talent.

“He epitomizes everything that you’d want in the leader of your basketball team with incredible character, humility, community-minded spirit and a team-oriented approach,” Myers said. “On the court, he’s a generational player who has changed the game and won consistently at the highest level.”

The feelings are mutual. In December 2020, Curry said he wants to finish out his career with the Warriors.

“That’s a huge goal for sure,” Curry said. “It’s an elite club of guys that you look at that have played with the same organization and been successful and achieved greatness in that respect. So that would be an awesome accomplishment. Something that I’ve obviously spoken publicly about and I’m very committed to.”

