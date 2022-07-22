Seth Curry Sounds Off on Playing With Brother Steph Curry, Warriors

The Golden State Warriors already have the best basketball player in the world with the last name Curry on their roster, and adding the second-best alongside him isn’t without its appeal.

Talk of Seth Curry joining his older brother Steph Curry with the Golden State Warriors started with Kevin Durant’s trade request, made of the Brooklyn Nets at the end of June. The younger Curry became Durant’s teammate via the trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers and shipped Ben Simmons up to New York last season.

Durant named the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat as the organizations to which he would prefer the Nets deal him, but the Warriors soon became a player in the discussion via reporting from the likes of Marc J. Spears and Brian Windhorst, both of ESPN. Golden State has the necessary young talent and control of enough of their own draft picks to potentially meet what would certainly be a steep asking price for Durant’s services.

In return, however, the Dubs could theoretically ask for a cherry on top of the Durant sundae — in this case, Steph’s younger sibling Seth to add some offensive firepower to a Dubs bench that has lost several key contributors in free agency already this offseason.

Seth spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole during the latest edition of the “Dubs Talk” podcast on Thursday, July 21, during which Poole inquired as to Seth’s interest in teaming up with his elder brother.

“I’ve thought about it as people bring it up,” Seth said. “But to me personally, I enjoy kind of being away from him, trying to create my own path and do my own thing.”

Seth Curry Leaves Open Possibility of Someday Joining Steph Curry

Despite something of a surprising initial answer, Seth left the door open to someday playing alongside his brother in the NBA — as long as he can get the better of Steph first, at least once.

You never know what the future holds. I wouldn’t be against it, but it’s definitely not my preferred choice to be on the same team as him — definitely right now. I also like competing against him and trying to beat the best. Being a younger brother gave me another leg up and an edge to get to where I am today. I always had somebody that I was chasing to be as good as, or better than, in literally everything, not only just basketball.

The Curry brothers squared off in the 2019 Western Conference Finals when Seth was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors swept that series in four straight games.

Seth Curry Has Become Similar 3-Point Threat as Steph Curry

Seth got off to a slow start in his NBA career but has developed into a similar threat from behind the arc as his brother Steph.

Over the course of his nine years in the league, Seth has tallied a 3-point percentage of 43.9%. That number is actually better than Steph’s by more than a full percentage point, who shoots 42.8% from deep for his career, per Basketball Reference. However, Steph’s volume is exactly twice as high across 13 years in the NBA as his younger brother’s, as Steph has attempted 8.8 shots from deep per game compared to Seth’s average of 4.4 attempts from the 3-point line each night.

Seth has become a legitimate offensive producer over the latter portion of his career, averaging double-digits in points per game every season, save for one, since his 2016-17 campaign with the Dallas Mavericks. He set a career-high mark in that category last season, averaging 15 points per contest across 64 regular season appearances split between Philadelphia and Brooklyn.

While his skill set and personality would fit in well with the Warriors’ current roster, the chances of Seth and Steph teaming up took a serious hit on Thursday when Golden State general manager Bob Myers indicated that the Dubs are unlikely to trade for Durant — meaning that Seth isn’t likely to be coming to the Bay Area either.

“I like our team and where it’s at. I want to give the guys a chance to do it again,” Myers said, per NBA.com. “It’s a good group. We’re lucky. It’ll be fun to see. We were really hunting last year. Now I guess we’re back to being the hunted, which I didn’t think we’d be. We’ll see. I think we can handle it.”