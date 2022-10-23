Mansion Custom Built for Warriors’ Steph Curry Hits Market for $8.9M

Steph Curry and wife Ayesha barely had time to enjoy their custom-built mansion before it was already time to move.

The Golden State Warriors star put the finishing touches on the 8,163-square-foot home in Alamo, California, in 2018. The next season the team moved from their previous home in Oakland to a new arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood, and the Currys moved as well.

They sold the Alamo home in an off-market deal for $6.4 million, and Pueng Vongs of the Mercury News is reporting that the second owner of that custom-built home is looking to make a tidy profit. The mansion just hit the market for $8.9 million, and the listing is giving a glimpse of the luxurious amenities that Curry enjoyed for just one year.

Listing Draws Attention

As Vongs reported, the Currys’ former home comes with a number of posh features, all of them custom-designed by the Warriors star and his wife.

“The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom contemporary home is overflowing with eye-popping and luxurious details: a glass and steel floating staircase, heated Italian wood floors, a dual island chef’s kitchen and a state-of-the-art home theater that cost $500,000 to build,” Vongs reported.

“The outside is equally as posh: There is a saltwater pool/spa, an outdoor kitchen, a covered patio with heaters, swinging lounge sofas and a $250,000 custom vegetable garden.”

The jump in asking price reflects a Bay Area real estate market that has grown significantly in the last two years, SFGate.com reported. If the mansion should fetch its asking price, it would net the owner a sum higher than the annual salaries of 11 members of the Warriors.

Currys Moved Into New Mansion

After selling their home in Alamo, the Currys followed the team in moving to the other side of the San Francisco Bay. As the luxury real estate magazine Dirt reported, the couple purchased a $31-million estate in the wealthy enclave of Atherton, California, in 2019.

The new home is in one of America’s wealthiest neighborhoods, home to a number of foreign investors and Silicon Valley tech billionaires, the report noted. The average home sale in the neighborhood in early 2019 reached $8.1 million.

The report added that the new home came with plenty of pricy features as well, including custom-designed landscaping from a sustainability company.

“Out back, an extra-large swimming pool is surrounded by a generous patio and a poolside cabana with fireplace and built-in BBQ,” the report noted. “Extensive lawns, formal gardens and generous terraces abound, and the property additionally features a small guesthouse tucked into a far rear corner of the lot.”

Steph and Ayesha Curry picked up a second home this summer as well. The Charlotte Observer reported in July that the couple purchased a $2.1-million home in Winter Park, Florida, close to where the Orlando Magic play.

While it was not clear what drew the couple to the opposite side of the country, The Orlando Business Journal noted the area had become a popular spot for athletes buying homes, and the real estate market had grown significantly in the last seven years.