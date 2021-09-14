Warrior Steph Curry and Wife Ayesha Win Big at Met Gala

Even deep in the offseason, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is finding ways to win.

The Warriors guard and wife Ayesha Curry were stars at the Met Gala on Monday night, with their red carpet looks earning big praise and some viral attention. They joined a number of other figures from the world of sports at the prestigious gathering, including a fellow league MVP.

Currys Shine on Red Carpet

As ESPN noted, the world has waited nearly 18 months to see the Met Gala, a star-studded annual event that normally takes place the first Monday in May but was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report noted that the event attracted many famous athletes who joined the usual crowd of celebrities and top figures from the fashion world.

“The sports world was well represented at the event, as athletes such as event co-chair Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe, Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook, and at least one Seattle Seahawks superfan (looking at you, Ciara) flexed their fashion chops while adhering to the ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’ exhibition theme,” the report noted.

Steph Curry and wife Ayesha earned some big praise for their contribution to the theme. The pair were among the best dressed, according to ESPN, and captured viral attention on social media for their red carpet appearance.

Get you someone who looks at you the way @StephenCurry30 looks at @ayeshacurry on the #MetGala red carpet. See more celebrity looks from tonight here: https://t.co/x1hZxGTZw2 pic.twitter.com/p7GSUxx5yL — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) September 14, 2021

Steph and Ayesha in their Met Gala drip 💧 pic.twitter.com/WIKA8VMwXd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 13, 2021

Many were impressed with their fashion, sharing their praise on social media.

“Gorgeous Beyonce vibes from Ayesha!,” tweeted NBC Sports reporter Kerith Burke.

Busy Offseason For Steph and Ayesha

Even before the Met Gala and the attention it brought him, Steph Curry has been having a busy offseason away from the basketball court. Last week, The Hollywood Reporter’s Mia Galuppo reported that the NBA star’s production company, Unanimous, was teaming up with Netflix to produce an adaptation of the Jewell Parker Rhodes novel Black Brother, Black Brother.

It’s been a busy time for Ayesha as well. Just before the Met Gala kicked off, the couple hosted a charity golf tournament to benefit the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation that they co-founded. As KGO-TV reported, the foundation has been distributing meals to the Bay Area community, with Steph Curry noting that they have given out close to 17 million meals since the start of the pandemic.

This week, the foundation unveiled a bus that would be used in its distribution efforts.

“It’s been such a passion project,” Ayesha Curry told the news outlet. “This bus is going to help us meet people where they are. We are going to be able to provide 500,000 pounds of produce a year to the community. 50,000 hot meals, 100,000 books at least to kids in the community. We hope this is a small step in meeting people where they are.”

Thanks to @StephenCurry30 and @ayeshacurry for taking time to sit down and talk about @eatlearnplay foundation & the @Workday Charity Classic. What an amazing charity golf event raising money to help the Bay Area. #DubNation FULL VIDEO & STORYhttps://t.co/TuHakxpqWm pic.twitter.com/0StqdZS5z3 — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) September 13, 2021

Like the Met Gala, the charity tournament attracted some big-name athletes including Peyton Manning and Larry Fitzgerald, as well as newly returned Golden State Warriors Andre Iguodala.

Curry has had plenty of basketball-related work this offseason too. He and teammate Draymond Green made time to travel to Las Vegas to check out new teammates Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody competing in NBA Summer League.

