Warriors’ Steph Curry Snapped Training With Ex-Dubs Fave & High-Scoring Vet

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry clearly isn’t resting on his laurels after capturing ring No. 4 and putting together an incredible NBA Finals run along the way. Whether it’s getting shredded in the gym or putting shots up on the hardwood, the 34-year-old is doing his best to ensure that he returns in elite shape again next season.

Even when Curry is off the proverbial clock, he still finds ways to get his work in. Such has been the case this week as the eight-time All-Star is hosting his annual Curry Camp at the San Francisco Olympic Club.

Sure, he’s there to teach the tricks of the trade to a group of 26 elite high school players. But that hasn’t stopped him from getting in on some runs, too. In doing so, he was joined by a pair of NBA-level talents.

Namely, ex-Warrior/current free agent Kent Bazemore and longtime scoring machine Brandon Jennings, who are helping Steph teach the campers. On Thursday, Curry posted video footage of the “OGs” in action via Twitter (embedded below).

A Couple of Old Faves

Curry Camp ‘22 is back. Next generation of talent in the building but the OG’s gotta get some runs too. Make this week mean something. Let’s go! @24Bazemore @Tuff__Crowd #currybrand Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/QqyXCvD7UQ — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 5, 2022

Bazemore, of course, was a member of the Warriors from 2012 to 2014 and then again during the team’s ill-fated 2020-21 campaign. After the team lost its play-in bid during the latter season, though, he bolted for the LA Lakers (and took a pay cut, no less) for what he considered a better opportunity to win a title.

It’s a move he came to regret later, tweeting that he was “sick” about how things ultimately played out for the respective teams.

Flash forward to now and the 33-year-old still finds himself looking for a new basketball home after a particularly rough experience in La La Land last season. Some are even pitching him as an option for the Dubs’ final roster spot.

Jennings, meanwhile, was once considered one of the Association’s most electrifying backcourt performers. He had a 55-point game during his rookie campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks back in 2009-10. And at the height of his powers two years later (with the same team), he averaged 19.1 points, 5.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

From there, though, he bounced around the league and struggled to remain impactful as he dealt with the aftermath of an Achilles rupture, as well as personal problems.

Still just 32 years old, Jennings’ last taste of high-level pro ball came during the 2018-19 season with Zenit Saint Petersburg of the VTB League and EuroLeague.

Steph Pushes Gender Equity at Camp

For the first time ever, there was an equal distribution of girls and boys at Curry’s elite camp. As relayed by the San Francisco Chronicle, the Dubs legend is looking to make the game (and himself) more accessible to everyone.

“We’re just trying to normalize that basketball is basketball,” Curry said. “My hope is to give the girls coming through the ranks something potentially to look forward to, being part of this experience and having access to me and our squad and what we do.”

He added: “Also, for the boys, to give them the perspective that it’s not just them hooping. Girls can do this, too. And they should encourage, celebrate and support it. And hopefully that carries throughout their careers as well.”

Steph’s three-day camp includes dinner at a restaurant co-founded by Ayesha Curry, a tour of Chase Center and a night of bowling, in addition to the best hoops tutelage one could dream of.

