Warriors Steph Curry Sound off on Draymond Green’s Lingering Absence

To say the Warriors miss Draymond Green would be the understatement of the season. After playing in a mere seven seconds against the Cavaliers on January 9, 2022, Green has missed every game since then. Outside of a nine-game winning streak, the Warriors have gone 4-10 during that stretch.

Looking back, it is a bit surprising to see the Warriors managed to win nine straight with how they’ve looked on the court as of late. It’s difficult to even blame the types of opponents, because the Dubs have blown games and leads to the Knicks, Nuggets, and Mavericks. In short, the team is getting absurdly creative in losing games.

A big part of the lack of consistency through this stretch is the identity that has seemed to disappear without the presence of defensive stalwart Green. As The Athletic’s Anthony Slater highlights, the team has been looking to get Green more involved with the team, even as he’s rehabbing from his back injury.

After the loss in Minnesota, Steve Kerr was disappointed in the team’s effort to provide continuity, especially the bench. Kerr recently told reporters that Green and Klay Thompson will be joining the team in Dallas, ahead of the game on March 3.

With players missing games left and right, the rotations have looked out of sorts for weeks. Superstar Steph Curry was asked about what it is exactly that Green brings to the table, even if he’s not on the court.

“It’s huge, in terms that trust and chemistry and knowing each other. Having a guy that is very vocal, high IQ, there’s a certain approach to his leadership. It matters. Just trying to stay patient in terms of where we are in the season.”

Throughout the years, the dynamic of the leaders on the team has always worked out. Green and Andre Iguodala lead vocally, while Curry and Thompson lead by example. With Iguodala and Green out for such an extended time, the Dubs have looked burnt out and started to look disengaged.

Key Injured Players Participated in Long Warriors Practice

After a brutal loss in Minnesota, the Warriors flew into Dallas and held a long intense practice earlier today. Thompson, Green, and Moses Moody were seen partaking in the bulk of the practice. This is great news for Moody, who took an elbow to the eye from Karl Anthony-Towns against Minnesota and Kerr had said it looked ‘pretty bad’ after the game.

According to Anthony Slater, Green was gradually doing more drills in practice, a good sign he is getting closer to a return. Here is some footage of Green getting shots up after practice.

Draymond Green getting in some post practice work in Dallas after a 3-on-3 scrimmage that included James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/QnfT2dcNVE — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2022

Klay Thompson Declares He’s Playing in Dallas

Although Thompson was listed as questionable, he was pretty sure he was suiting up for the game against Dallas.

“I’m playing, Thompson tells reporters emphatically after practice. “I didn’t come all the way to Dallas to watch.”

This directly backs up what Warriors GM Bob Myers told the 95.7 The Game’s Morning Roast on March 1, on Thompson’s status.

The sharpshooter talked about how he had a ‘raging headache’ after Thursday’s game and was completely out of it the last couple of days. Now that he’s slated to be back in tomorrow’s lineup, hopefully his offensive output will supplement Curry to a much-needed win.