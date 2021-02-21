Dell Curry Discusses Emergency Phone Call Steph Curry Received While With Him

The Golden State Warriors superstar guard and two-time MVP Steph Curry has certainly had to deal with a lot this season. From high expectations, many media members felt the Warriors would return to their western conference dominance, to recently playing without an active center on their roster, the team has fluctuated more than anyone thought they initially would.

Recently, Steph Curry’s father, longtime NBA sharpshooter, and current Charlotte Hornets television broadcaster Dell Curry made some eye-opening comments about when his eldest son knew he would have to carry the heavy load this season and it how impacted them both as well as his either son, Philadelphia 76er Seth Curry.

Warriors Emergency Phone Call To Steph Curry

From Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Dell Curry was mentioning how he and his sons take an annual trip out of the country to go play golf and spend time with one another. However, this trip was rocked when the Warriors’ star received a call from Golden State’s general manager, Boby Myers, about unexpected news prior to the NBA Draft.

“We could tell something was not right,” Curry stated to Th Athletic. “He stopped golfing for a while and he told us (to) play through.”

“Steph took it hard, but we all took it hard. We’re all Warriors fans. We all felt his pain that day.

“The uncertainty of what the team was going to be like was a big concern, his role, if it could be any bigger, was going to have to be bigger. You hate it when you lose a player like Klay, but I think that made him aware that he was really going to have to be ready when the season starts. Teams are throwing everything at him. Even last night (at the Heat), he’s seeing all 10 eyes of the opponent every single night.”

Curry Pulled from Starting Lineup Against Charlotte

Leading up to the Warriors game against the Charlotte Hornets, Curry was pulled from their starting lineup due to an illness. Luckily for the team, it was not due to the NBA’s COVID protocol therefore he’ll be able to return once he begins to feel better.

Following the team’s heartbreaking loss to the Hornets, their coach Steve Kerr commented on Curry being removed from their lineup so close to the game and what he expects will begin to happen going forward.

“Going through his usual warm-up routine, he just did not feel well at all,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said to ESPN reporters after the game. “And so he came back in, saw the Charlotte team doctor, went out, tried to warm up and just wasn’t feeling good. And so we made the decision, the training staff and Steph and I, we all made the decision to not play him.

“Our offense is based on Steph,” Kerr said. “Obviously our pace, everything else. So it took us some time to get our feet on the ground. But once we did, I thought we really competed well and did everything necessary to win the game. We fought, we competed together.”

“We’ll see how he’s feeling the next couple of days.”

