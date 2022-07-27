Warriors’ Steph Curry Is Getting Shredded in New Workout Vid [WATCH]

Stephen Curry’s NBA Finals run against the Boston Celtics was something to behold; a moment in time that will hold undoubtedly hold down a prominent spot in the annals of his incredible career. Over six games, the Golden State Warriors star and eventual Finals MVP averaged 31 points, six boards and five dimes while draining 43.7% of his triples.

The high-water mark came during Game 4 when Curry dropped 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting to lead the Dubs to a series-tying, come-from-behind victory in Beantown.

As good as he was when it mattered most, though, it’s difficult to ignore the fact that Steph’s regular season fell short of his usual standard. His overall conversion rate (43.7%) and three-point efficacy (38%) were essentially new career lows, and he also missed the last several weeks of the season with an injury.

So, there are some things worth monitoring as the baller heads into year 14.

On the other hand, Curry clearly continues to be a beast-mode type in the gym. And he looks to be doing all he can this summer to ensure that his body is in tip-top shape for the Dubs’ latest title defense.

Steph Is Putting In Work

On Tuesday, Steph’s performance trainer Carl Bergstrom updated his Instagram timeline with another video of the eight-time All-Star in training (see above). In the assembled clips, he is shown from different angles doing dumbbell rows with his arms, legs and torso in different positions.

“Upper Body work focusing on balance and core integration,” read Bergstrom’s caption.

To see the sharpshooter’s commitment to fitness as a 34-year-old exemplified in such a way was a welcome sight for the Warriors faithful. The post’s comment thread was littered with replies praising Curry for crushing the offseason.

“Bro is getting ready for a GOAT tier season and #5,” wrote one fan.

“Work those muscles dawg, get back into that mvp form,” implored another commenter.

“Putting in the work in the offseason, preparing for the #NBA 2022 start. Let’s go!” a third response read.

Can Curry Win Another MVP Trophy?

Curry’s dedication to his body has always been one of his more impressive attributes. But one has to wonder if his work in the weight room this offseason will actually translate to the baller having a better overall campaign in 2022-23.

Assuming it can, now might be the time to place an early bet on Steph’s MVP candidacy. His current odds to capture the trophy for a third time equate to a healthy payout if he does so.

As of this writing, Curry is a +1300 pick to be the next league MVP, per FanDuel. Those odds put him five spots below the current favorite, Luka Doncic, who sits at +460. The Dallas Mavericks star is followed by Joel Embiid (+550), Giannis Antetokounmpo (+650), Nikola Jokic (+1000), former Warrior Kevin Durant (+1200) and Steph.

