Warriors Star Steph Curry Rips Celtics Forward After Criticism

Grant Williams took a shot at the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry made sure to respond to the Boston Celtics forward with a brutal rebuttal during the ESPYS.

Williams made his comments on “The Long Shot” podcast with Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson. Williams said he has reflected on the Celtics’ Finals loss to the Warriors and came away feeling like they were the better team.

“When I’ve reflected and looked back to those games, I still would say confidently — confidently — to this day they weren’t the better team,” Williams said. “I would say they were the more disciplined team. I would say that without a doubt.”

Curry first responded on Instagram prior to getting on stage with a subtle shot, writing in an Instagram caption that read, “A very disciplined cut.”

“A very disciplined cut✂️” Steph Curry takes a shot at Grant Williams on IG before the ESPY’s 😂 pic.twitter.com/DYYd73hBka — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 20, 2022

Curry didn’t hold back once he got on stage at the ESPYS and spotted Williams in the crowd.

“There is nothing that L.A. loves more than beating the Celtics,” Curry said before addressing Williams directly. “It’s great to see you again my man. I know you like this color, I’ll let you borrow it after I’m done. I might even let you wear a ring.”

The camera then cut back to Williams, who smirked but appeared just a bit annoyed to be called out so publicly by Curry.

Curry Also Roasted LeBron James During Event

Cury was in good spirits as the host and decided to take the opportunity to fire some other shots off. The Finals MVP also had a barb for his long-time rival LeBron James.

“I am the second NBA player to host this award show, which is kind of crazy to think about,” Curry said. “LeBron James, he hosted this award show back in 2007 after losing in the NBA Finals. So yes, you guessed it, this feels better.”

Curry dominated the postseason, so he has some room to talk some trash. He led the Warriors to their fourth title in eight years, polishing it all off with a Finals series where he averaged 31.2 points per game on 43.7% shooting.

When it comes to James, the two have grown friendly over the years despite their battles in the Finals. James showed Curry with praise after he dropped 50 points in the All-Star game as part of “Team LeBron” on the way to MVP honors.

“This guy is from a different planet. He literally has an automatic sniper connected to his arm. And when he lets it go, not only himself, but everybody on the floor and the fans on TV — watching on their phones or whatever you watch it on — you think it’s going in every time,” James said. “Nine times out of ten, sometimes ten times out of ten, it does go in.”

Curry Called Himself the ‘Petty King’ in Postseason

Curry doesn’t mind some good banter and he got a hefty dose of it during the Finals on the road against Boston. That included some sparring with a local bar over their “Ayesha Curry Can’t Cook” slogan.

“I’m the petty king so I know all about everything,” Curry said during the Finals in June. “I use it as entertainment and just have fun with it,” he said. “The more you’re on the stage, the more you realize the attention that is on you, how much it means to each fan base, how much it means to the cities. So, you can’t really be surprised by anything.”

Curry added a few more lines to his resume at the ESPYS, aside from his hosting duties. He won Best NBA Player and Best Record-Breaking Performance,

“Definitely a great honor. In the same way I looked up to my dad, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, the guys who came before me, all records are meant to be broken, so I know there’s a lot of young kids that are out there that are working hard,” Curry said. “I can’t wait to be in the arena when you break this record.”