Steph Curry Has A Strong Reaction About A New Warriors Contract

The Golden State Warriors already have a lot to consider given that their #2 overall selection from the 2020 NBA Draft James Wiseman is out for the remainder of the year. Ensuring that he’s healthy, alongside All-Star Klay Thompson, would justifiably be one of their top priorities going into the offseason.

However, their absolute top “priority” is making sure that their All-Star point guard and two-time MVP Steph Curry remains a member of the Warriors throughout the remainder of his career. While he still has one full season left on his deal, after speculation and rumors of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recruiting him, during this year’s All-Star weekend, the team will do everything they can to make sure he stays in the Bay Area.

Luckily for them, Curry seems to have a similar mindset right now.

Curry Discusses Potentially Remaining With Warriors

If the NBA today has taught its fans anything it’s that anything can happen. A player could be with a franchise for his entire career and suddenly become a journeyman throughout the remainder of it in an instant.

It’s one of the many reasons players have become more vocal on deciding where they sign via free agency or where they are traded if they no longer gel with their team. The Warriors are in a situation where given Curry’s stature he means much more to them than they do him.

If he were to leave he would be taking the DNA of their championship culture with him. On the opposite side, Curry would be leaving a place where they have done everything they can to help remain competitive on the court.

However, Curry fully knows and understands what it means to be the guy who stayed with his original team throughout his entire career. It’s what helps separate the good players from the great ones and ensures they’re always remembered fondly.

Steph Curry has no doubts he wants to finish his career as a Warrior | The JumpSteph Curry has no doubts he wants to finish his career as a Warrior | The Jump Stephen Curry sits down with Rachel Nichols to discuss topping Wilt Chamberlain as the Golden State Warriors' all-time leading scorer, his relationship with Klay Thompson, his upcoming contract extension and how he’s preparing for the matchup against the… 2021-04-16T18:30:19Z

Recently Curry spoke with Rachel Nichols on ESPN’s NBA show “The Jump” about what the remainder of his career may look like as a Warrior.

“It’s always been a priority,” Curry stated on the show. “When you look at guys like Dirk [Nowitzki], Kobe [Bryant], that I played against and I’ve heard them talk about what that’s meant, they don’t speak on it lightly. There’s a reverence for that club. You never know what could happen, obviously, but I’ve felt that’s always been something that would mean so much to me.

“And you want to stay competitive, you want to stay in that fight, where you’re winning championships, and if I can accomplish both, that’s the ultimate goal.”

Warriors Front Office Understand What’s At Stake

Curry leaving would be a tremendous loss for Golden State. Prior to Curry’s arrival, the closest the organization had gotten to a championship level team had been back in 1975 when they beat the Washington Bullets.

Understanding the pressure at hand but also not wanting to force the issue, Warriors’ general manager Bob Myers previously spoke on how he tabled the conversation with Curry so he could just focus on basketball.