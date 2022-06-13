Stephen Curry gave a one-word response when he was asked how his injured foot was doing ahead of the Golden State Warriors‘ Game 5 matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Curry injured his foot at the end of Game 3 after he got caught up at the bottom of a scrum for a loose ball. However, it didn’t seem to bother him one bit during an outstanding Game 4 performance, netting 43 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

Curry was not on the injury report released by the Warriors ahead of the crucial matchup against Boston — a good sign for Golden State that the two-time MVP will continue to put up massive numbers without a hitch.

“Great,” Curry told reporters in response to a question about how his foot was dealing.

Steph Curry Continues to Get Treatment on Foot

Play

Video Video related to warriors star steph curry breaks silence on injury ahead of game 5 2022-06-13T05:52:11-04:00

Curry did note that he continues to get treatment on the foot and other ailments, which is typical at this time of year when players are playing through bumps, bruises and even more serious injuries. Curry played 41 minutes in Game 4 — a high for him this postseason.

Curry gave a little more insight on what he’s dealing with following Game 4, crediting the Warriors’ medical staff.

“Great rehab, medical staff hooking me up the last two days, getting me right. I think for the most part, I didn’t think about it,” Curry said. “Like I don’t know how to explain the pain. It’s more so just when you’re out there, you don’t compensate or you don’t — it doesn’t take up too much mental space in terms of feeling like I can do whatever I want to out on the court. … So hopefully that continues with these next two days off and get ready for Game 5.”

On the other side, Celtics star Jayson Tatum is dealing with a shoulder issue, although it’s unclear what exactly is going on with the First-Team All-NBA selection. He’s averaging 22.3 points and is shooting just 33.4% from the field.

“Jayson, I think it’s a stinger that’s going to flare up whenever he gets hit the wrong way,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said ahead of Game 4. “Not sure if it has any impact on him finishing. He is still shooting the ball from 3. Just the initial hit where you’ve seen him get — had to shoot some free throws after, might be a little numb there. He is shooting 3s right after, so I’m not sure it hampers his ability to finish at all.”

Klay Thompson Lauded for Battling Through Injuries

Injuries were a topic of a larger conversation during Sunday’s press conferences, but just to reflect on what Warriors guard Klay Thompson has been through over the last three years.

Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and then he tore his Achillies prior to the start of the 2020-21 season. He missed 941 days in all but finally made a triumphant return this season, a testament to both his determination and will to win.

“When I step on that court, I want to win by any means necessary. I don’t care how ugly or pretty it is,” Thompson said. “Let’s just win and protect our home court. I’m not going to sing ‘Kumbaya’ or anything. I just want to frigging win.”

Curry was among those to voice their appreciation and admiration of Thompson for battling back from everything he’s been through.

“To think it’s three years ago and all that we’ve been through, all that Klay has been through personally since that time, and to be back here, it adds a sense of gratitude of being back on this stage,” Curry said. “That chapter will always be part of our journey, for sure. That’s something we’ll probably talk about for a very long time. Hopefully, we can get this job done and pay homage to that three-year journey actually leading to something truly special.”

Thompson is averaging 17.3 points per game in the Finals but is having a tough time getting the ball to go down. He’s shooting just 36.6% from the field and 33.5% from deep.