Warriors Optimistic After Steph Curry Re-Aggravates Foot Sprain

The Golden State Warriors‘ title chances are balanced on the edge of a knife after the team fell to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night. Now one day ahead of what feels like something close to a must-win Game 4, the Dubs shot at a fourth championship in eight years may rest squarely on one detail — the health of Steph Curry.

The Warriors point guard re-aggravated the same foot injury that knocked him out of the final 12 games of the regular season during a scramble for a rebound late in the fourth quarter. Moving with a visible limp when he finally made it to his feet, the postgame press conference was rife with questions about whether Curry would be healthy enough to play, and play well, for the remainder of the series.

NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic took to Twitter on Thursday morning, June 9, with the latest update on Curry’s foot injury.

There is optimism today on Warriors star Stephen Curry’s status for Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. It appears Curry won't need MRI, has avoided major issue with his left foot, and will attend Golden State's afternoon practice. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2022

"There is optimism today on Warriors star Stephen Curry's status for Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. Boston on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium," Charania wrote. "It appears Curry won't need MRI, has avoided major issue with his left foot, and will attend Golden State's afternoon practice."

Curry Speaks Out on Foot Injury in NBA Finals Against Boston Celtics

Curry did not avoid the media following his team’s 116-100 defeat in Game 3, despite knowing a barrage of injury questions were headed his way.

Instead, he broke down what happened with just more than four minutes left to play, after Boston’s Jayson Tatum missed a jump shot and Curry found himself at the bottom of a pile directly beneath the Celtics’ Al Horford.

“I’ll be all right. I got caught underneath Al [Horford]. Obviously there’ll be some pain, but I’ll be all right. Figure out how it feels tomorrow and get ready for Friday,” Curry told reporters following the game.

“Same thing I did … against Boston in the regular season, but not as bad. That’s what it felt like,” he added. “I’ll see how it responds. Not much other to say, but I don’t feel like I’ll miss a game, though. So take advantage of these next 48 hours and get ready.”

As it turns out, Curry’s assessment was correct. With no MRI necessary, it doesn’t appear Curry will miss any time. That is the silver lining to Wednesday night’s loss and perhaps the first bit of good injury luck the Warriors have had since the year began, as Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all missed large portions of the season.

The problem is that while Curry is likely to play moving forward in these NBA Finals, it remains unclear how much his foot sprain might slow him down. If it does so even a little, Golden State loses perhaps its greatest advantage over a Celtics team that is younger and physically larger at almost every position on the roster.

Curry’s Most Recent Health Issue Cost Him One Month of Regular Season

The most disconcerting part of Curry’s injury is that a more severe incidence of it that occurred in mid-March cost him nearly the final month of his regular season. That foot sprain was also sustained against the Celtics on March 16 when Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball and crashed into Curry’s lower extremities.

Curry has averaged more than 31 points per game this series, shooting 48.5% from the field and 48.7% from deep. On this statistical track, should Golden State find a way to win the series, Curry is in line to win his first ever NBA Finals MVP.

That means, however, that the Warriors’ chances of capturing the title will dip significantly should Curry be forced to sit more minutes due to health issues, or if he simply can’t perform at the pinnacle of his powers during whatever time he does spend on the court.

Golden State has just over 24 hours to complete as extensive of a rehabilitation program as possible before the Warriors head back to TD Garden for Game 4 against the Celtics, which is scheduled to tipoff on Friday at 6 p.m. Western Standard Time. Boston is currently slated as a four-point favorite to win the game.