Warriors Star Steph Curry Reacts to Former Teammate Inking Deal With Rival

Former Golden State Warriors wing Juan Toscano-Anderson has a new home, inking a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers just hours into free agency.

One of the first people to react to the news was his former teammate, Stephen Curry, who wished JTA well on his next journey.

“Always a champ and always doing it for Oakland…good luck my guy Juan T,” Curry tweeted along with a video of them celebrating the title.

The Warriors did not extend a qualifying offer to Toscano-Anderson, making him an unrestricted free agent. His deal with the Lakers is for the veteran’s minimum, per Yahoo Sports.

The 29-year-old spent the last three seasons with the Warriors. He’s averaged 4.8 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 52.3 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc. He also can provide some energy off the bench and has the ability to play shooting guard or small forward — a combination of things the Lakers desperately need.

JTA’s deal with the Lakers was part of a flurry of moves. LA also inked Damian Jones, Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown, Jr. to deals.

Toscano-Anderson Was at Peace With Warriors Exit

Toscano-Anderson earned the reputation as a fan favorite with his hometown Warriors, bringing a great story to the table. He was undrafted out of college and played a few years in the Mexican league before finally catching on with Golden State’s G League squad after a local tryout.

While he surely would have loved to stay with the Warriors if it worked out, he feels alright about leaving after winning the title.

“I got a championship with my hometown team,” Toscano-Anderson told The Athletic. “I’m stamped in the Town. I’m stamped in my country. That s–t can’t nobody take from me. You’ve got to give a little to get a little. And I gave up playing time to, you know, become a legend. I’m a legend in the Town. I’m a legend in Mexico. And I’m not saying that myself. It’s showing, know what I mean?”

Warriors Have Key Moves to Make This Offseason

While Toscano-Anderson is gone, the Warriors are going to do their best to keep their championship roster together.

A couple of key unrestricted free agents they’ll look to retain are Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II, while extensions for Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole could help secure a bright future.

“Our goal, our hope is to bring all those guys back and try to do it again. They were all great in different ways and all fill different needs for us,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said. “A lot of our free agents had big moments in the NBA Finals, which means they’re pretty important.”

The Warriors already have one of the most expensive rosters in the league but money doesn’t appear to be an issue for the franchise, wanting to maximize their championship window with Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green leading the way.

“The payroll is already, as you know, the highest in the league,” Myers said. “Second place isn’t that close. That’ll change over time, but Joe [Lacob] has always wanted to win.”