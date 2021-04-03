Twitter Reacts to Steph Curry’s Karate Moves in Warriors Blowout Loss

Steph Curry found a way to entertain himself at the end of a blowout loss for the Golden State Warriors, and the internet had some reactions to his impromptu karate moves.

The former league MVP was out of the lineup on Friday as his team took on the Toronto Raptors, watching from the bench as the Warriors suffered one of the worst losses in franchise history. While Curry was resting his ailing tailbone, he drew some viral attention for his actions as the final seconds ticked away.

Curry Caught Having Fun

The Warriors suffered the second-worst loss in franchise history in the game, falling to the Raptors 130-77 after trailing by as many as 61 points. As CBS Sports noted, was the largest margin of victory for any game this season, and the 61-point lead was the largest for any team this year. It was also the largest margin of victory for the Raptors in the franchise’s history.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr expressed disgust at the team’s performance.

“We just got destroyed,” Kerr told reporters, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Not a whole lot to be said.”

But Curry seemed to find some light at the end of the blowout loss. Cameras caught him wearing a hoodie and face mask, going through some exaggerated karate moves that drew chuckles from the on-air crew. A clip of Curry’s karate moves that ESPN shared on Twitter got a big reaction as well, drawing thousands of likes and plenty of comments showing their appreciation for Curry’s impact on the team when he’s on the floor.

Steph still had some fun during the Warriors' 53-point loss 😅 pic.twitter.com/xc1cAsi9b3 — ESPN (@espn) April 3, 2021

To many, the blowout loss seemed to bolster Curry’s case for another MVP season, proving that the team now teetering on the edge of the playoff race is vastly inferior when Curry is off the court. He has missed a series of games after suffering an injured tailbone in March, a stretch in which the team struggled.

Warriors' 8 games without Stephen Curry this season L (-2) vs Hornets

L (-22) vs Suns

W (+13) vs Grizzlies

L (-8) vs Grizzlies

L (-10) vs 76ers (w/out Embiid)

L (-22) vs Kings

L (-16) vs Hawks

L (-53) vs Raptors (w/out Lowry) pic.twitter.com/MqD5DLXA89 — Antonin (@antonin_org) April 3, 2021

Warriors Bemoan Blowout Loss

While Curry may have found a way to remain upbeat, the loss appeared to demoralize many of his teammates. After the game, guard Kent Bazemore said the players felt bad for letting down veterans like Curry and Draymond Green — who also missed Friday’s contest.

“It’s a hard pill for them to swallow. We’re talking about these guys, five straight Finals appearances,” Bazemore said, via the Mercury News. “This is not acceptable by them at all. This hurts them more than anything.”

"Humiliating. For everybody involved." — Steve Kerr on the Warriors trailing the Raptors by 61 pic.twitter.com/PowbaOzqCy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2021

Bazemore was not the only player to express disappointment with the team’s performance. Injured guard Klay Thompson reportedly had some strong words for his teammates after the game. Rookie guard Nico Mannion told reporters after the game that Thompson spoke to them in the hallway heading toward the locker room, saying they needed to show more heart.

The Warriors have dropped six of the last seven games, falling to 23-26 and just barely holding onto the final playoff spot. The team has stressed a goal of climbing up to sixth place or better to avoid the play-in tournament, but the Warriors now stand just one game above the Sacramento Kings for 11th place.

