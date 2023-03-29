Stephen Curry Drops Strong Message on Klay Thompson After Warriors Beat Pelicans

Klay Thompson made a record-setting three in the Golden State Warriors‘ 120-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Warriors star knocked down his 278th shot of the season from beyond the arc, which marked a new-career high.

2️⃣7️⃣7️⃣ Klay has a new career high in 3-pointers made in a season pic.twitter.com/pyBYriVACG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

He contributed a solid 17 points in Golden State’s March 28 victory, shooting 5-of-11 from deep.

After the comeback win, his backcourt partner and Splash Brother, Stephen Curry, sent some strong praise Thompson’s way.

“He’s having a hell of a year, based on what he’s come back from and how he started the year,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube Channel. “He’s really stepped up in a big way, pushing himself to new heights. It’s amazing.”

The 34-year-old then shined some light on the way Thompson has found his groove after having to miss a significant chunk of time over the last few seasons, due to various injuries.

“And just the fact that he’s playing 30-plus minutes a night and is available and is putting himself in position to be able to play at that level physically every night, that’s a testament in and of itself and the results come, obviously, in him setting a new record for himself,” Curry added. “So that’s amazing.”

Stephen Curry Points to Draymond Green’s Intensity After Warriors Win

Thompson wasn’t the only teammate that Curry spoke about after the win. He also highlighted Draymond Green‘s unmatched competitiveness when looking back on Tuesday’s rally over New Orleans.

“It just brings out that competitive fire that we have demonstrated for a decade now, and just understanding what it takes to will yourself out of a tough situation,” he praised. “I think I heard him [Green] say, ‘Not a lot of people can talk when they’re down 20.’ But it’s built off of a belief and an understanding of who we are at our best. That kind of competitive will that we’ve had. We’ve been in a lot of different situations over the course of these years, and for whatever reason, no matter how bad we’ve played, and how inconsistent we’ve been, we can pull off a night like tonight. So, he’s well aware of that and has a feel for- when it was a little sleepy in the first half, he got us going.”

Steve Kerr Praises Draymond Green After Warriors Top Pelicans

Much like Curry, head coach Steve Kerr had nothing but good things to say about Green.

During his postgame availability, Kerr essentially talked about how Draymond has that dog in him.

“Draymond willed us to victory tonight,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I mean, his intensity, his frustration early with the way we were playing. Mad at the world. Yelling at everybody – their bench, our bench, [and] me. And frankly, we all deserved it. That first half was as poor a half as we’ve played all year, and we weren’t engaged, and that’s what makes Draymond special. It’s not just the amazing basketball IQ and defense and playmaking, but it’s just his sheer will. And he was the key tonight.”