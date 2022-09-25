Warriors’ Kerr Sounds Off on Steph Curry’s Doubters as Practices Begin

The Golden State Warriors have officially begun their title defense as preseason work opened this week, but a familiar tune of criticism and doubt surrounding superstar Steph Curry remains inexplicably unchanged.

Despite proving all the haters wrong last year, questions persist in national discourse about Curry’s ability to continue operating as one of the NBA’s best players at the age of 35, which he’ll turn in March. Dubs head coach Steve Kerr, however, isn’t having any of it.

Kerr appeared on the Wednesday, September 21 edition of the Real Ones podcast, presented by The Ringer, and set the doubters straight by offering some insight that analysts and critics “may not understand” about the four-time champion and two-time league MVP.

“Well, you got to understand, the guy is a killer,” Kerr said of Curry. “He’s a killer and people always look at him as the joyful guy. He’s knocking down these half-court shots and shimmying, but he’s an absolute killer.”

“With Steph, if you don’t really know him, you may not understand his competitiveness,” Kerr added.