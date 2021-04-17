Steph Curry Gets Honest About His Long-Term Future With the Warriors

Steph Curry passed up one chance to commit to the Golden State Warriors for the long-term, but the two-time league MVP and future Hall of Famer hinted this week that he’s still hoping to finish his career in the Bay Area.

Curry is in the next-to-last year of his five-year, $201 million deal and was eligible to sign an extension prior to this season, though never put pen to paper. But any fears that he may bolt Golden State to finish his career elsewhere seem to have been put to rest this week.

Curry Dishes on His Future

Speaking to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Curry said his goal is to stay a Warrior for the rest of his career, emulating two of the best players in a generation.

“It’s always been a priority,” Curry told Nichols, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “When you look at guys like Dirk [Nowitzki], Kobe [Bryant], that I played against and I’ve heard them talk about what that’s meant, they don’t speak on it lightly. There’s a reverence for that club. You never know what could happen, obviously, but I’ve felt that’s always been something that would mean so much to me.

"It's always been a priority [to stay with the Warriors]. … You never know what can happen, obviously. But I feel like that's always been something that would mean so much to me."— Steph Curry on his future

Curry will be eligible this summer to sign a four-year max contract extension worth close to $200 million, which NBC Sports Bay Area pegged as the most likely outcome. There have been some rumors surrounding Curry and speculation that he could leave — fueled in part by LeBron James openly trying to recruit Curry away from the Bay Area — but the All-Star guard has consistently said he wants to finish his career with Golden State.

Warriors Committed to Curry

The franchise seems to share Curry’s desire to make him a Warrior for life. General manager Bob Myers opened up about the situation, telling The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami that the two sides had discussions prior to this season but were beset by other factors that stalled negotiations. Myers said the two sides were committed to coming back and finalizing the details in the future.

“It was such a rushed season and preseason … and with what was going on and dealing with Klay (Thompson’s Achilles injury) and all the things we had going on,” Myers told Kawakami. “People listening may not realize the COVID stuff and dealing with that stuff was so unique. We just very congenially said, ‘Let’s talk about it next season.’ ”

Steph Curry's month of April speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/7TF6fQ5zT6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 15, 2021

With Thompson set to return from injury next season, there is speculation that the Warriors may look to adopt a win-now mentality and make the most of whatever time Curry has at his peak. Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz predicts that the Warriors could look to reload this offseason, trading promising rookie center James Wiseman to the Toronto Raptors to land Pascal Siakam. The Warriors reportedly made Wiseman off-limits at the recently passed trade deadline, but Swartz predicts that the team would re-assess that stance if the 20-year-old could be used to land a more impactful player who could help fuel another title run.

