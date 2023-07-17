Warriors’ Curry Gets Message From Golf Rival Ahead of Epic Clincher

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry showed out on the links over the weekend, officially regaining his championship swagger in the process. Despite temporarily losing his lead on the final day of competition, Curry emerged victorious at the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe.

He did so in dramatic fashion, too, sinking an eagle shot on the 18th hole, which he had entered trailing tennis pro Mardy Fish — a two-time ACC winner — by three points.

Just before Curry clinched the win, Fish approached the Dubs cornerstone with a message.

“I walked right by him before that last play, I said, ‘I want you to make this, dude. Make it. Bring it.’ And he did,” Fish told reporters afterward, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “And it was fun. I’m always super appreciative of being invited back, and hope to come back and play better next year.”

It was an incredible display of sportsmanship from Fish, whose own championship opportunity was arguably stolen from him by an unruly fan.

Fish Shanked Shot on Final Hole Due to Fan Heckling, Opening the Door for Steph Curry’s Winning Moment

As Fish was teeing off for his opening drive on 18, a fan let out two loud shrieks, throwing his followthrough off on the backswing. As a result, Fish shanked the drive, after which he had to battle just to save par.

Curry was visibly disturbed by the fan’s attempt to sabotage Fish in the immediate aftermath of the incident. And he made a point to celebrate the tennis star’s play and classy message while addressing the media after his win.

“I do want to shout out Mardy Fish because he played unbelievable today. It was amazing to watch. I didn’t see him the first two rounds, but he played unbelievable. It was just fun to see that type of ball striking and scoring out there,” Curry told reporters. ” … That comment was real. Like he knew what the stakes were as soon as he missed that birdie chance to win it, he said that to me.

“And it was cool just to accept it, fall into my routine. I still can’t believe I made it. It was crazy.”

Curry has made a habit of sinking unbelievable shots. On Saturday, he drilled a hole-in-one on the 152-yard seventh hole; his second-ever hole-in-one. He also sank an eagle shot during last year’s ACC.

Former Warrior Signs Deal With Top Euro Club

Ky Bowman, who spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Warriors, will be plying his trade with a new club in the season to come. Per an announcement from the team on Saturday, the 26-year-old point guard has put pen to paper on a deal with Treviso Basket of Lega Basket Serie A in Italy.

That’s the same league where Bowman played in 2022-23, as the baller averaged 11.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals while making 39 appearances across all competitions for New Basket Brindisi.

After going undrafted in 2019, the Boston College product went on to appear in 45 games (making 12 starts) for the Dubs in ’19-20, averaging 7.4 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds nightly with 42-31-83 shooting splits.