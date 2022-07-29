Stephen Curry’s “Night, Night” celebration has quickly become the stuff of legend. The Golden State Warriors star ruthlessly dropped it on all four of the Dubs’ playoff opponents and, now, people in other sports (in every walk of life, really) have taken the baton from the sharpshooter and run with it.

From random child hoopers to FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, people are going viral on the regular for busting out Steph’s go-to taunt celebration in a veritable bonanza of situations. Even LeBron James has been taken aback by the craze, admonishing Steph with a “You see what you started!!” tweet.

In other words, move over Cam Newton — your Dab just got bumped out of its place in the pop culture zeitgeist.

Not only that — Steph’s newest signature move just crossed over into the video game realm as well, courtesy of the good folks over at 2K Sports.

‘Night, Night’ Hits NBA 2K23

Play

Video Video related to steph curry’s ‘night, night’ taunt officially enters the video game realm 2022-07-29T21:38:20-04:00

The first-look trailer for the NBA 2K23 video game — which is slated for release on all platforms on Friday, September 9 — hit social media channels on Friday. As per usual, the clip featured the likenesses of various ballers from the NBA and WNBA, performing a myriad of moves on the hardwood with stunning graphical fidelity.

However, it didn’t just show them breaking out the basketball moves that fans have come to know and love. There was plenty of frivolity to enjoy as well, including wild bench celebrations, players flexing on each other and even dancing on the court.

At the 33-second mark, Dub Nation was given something to be excited about in the new game, as Steph was shown moving down the court with his head resting against his hands to once again send a “Night, Night” message to the Memphis Grizzlies, just as he did during the Warriors’ title run.

Players still have some time before the game drops but, clearly, they’ve already got at least one thing to drop some VC on.

The latest Golden State Warriors news straight to your inbox! Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Steph Explains the Celebration

Perhaps the greatest example of Steph putting his opponents to bed (or, laying them to rest?) came during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. After side-stepping Luka Doncic to nail a clutch triple from the left wing, Curry could be seen literally saying, “Night, night” as the ball flew through the air.

Then, after the cowhide globe hit home, he rested his head against the pillow made by his hands once again and held the pose as he backpedaled down the court in dramatic fashion. After the contest, Steph served up a relatively straightforward explanation of the celebration.

“Just having fun,” Curry said, via The Athletic. “You talk about having kids, you know how bedtime routines are important. It’s the final signal for a job well done that day.”

READ NEXT: