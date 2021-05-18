Steph Curry Has ‘Never Been Better,’ Warriors Coach Boasts

Steph Curry earned the NBA scoring title with an incredible flourish in his final game, prompting some big praise from the Golden State Warriors head coach.

The Warriors went into the season finale needing a win against the Memphis Grizzlies to secure the No. 8 seed and a spot in the top half of the league’s new play-in bracket. Curry made sure his team came home with a victory, scoring 46 points in 40 minutes and making a series of key shots down the stretch to ice the game and secure himself the league scoring title over Bradley Beal. After the contest, Warriors coach Steve Kerr put Curry’s performance — and his blistering season — into perspective.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Curry Never Been Better

The former two-time league MVP had one of the most efficient and effective seasons of his career, averaging 32 points per game and beating his previous career-best of 30.1 points — which came during his unanimous MVP campaign in the 2015-16 season.

After Sunday’s win secured the Warriors a place in the top half of the play-in bracket, Kerr said he believes that Curry is at his career peak.

“He’s never been better, I can say that,” Kerr said when asked if this was the best season of Curry’s career, via ESPN. “He’s been great for a long time, though, so it’s hard to say he’s at his best now because he’s been like this for years. I think what’s different this year is just the supporting cast is different. We’ve got a much younger team; he’s been asked to do a lot more with this group and he’s gone above and beyond what we’ve asked of him.

“Just an incredible season and I’ll just leave it at that. He’s never been better than he is right now.”

"We’re playing, in my mind, the MVP of this year in Steph.” LeBron James on Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/xznbJY7J2a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 17, 2021

Kerr Makes Lofty Comparison

The Golden State coach has always been effusive in his praise of Curry, but broke out some especially lofty comparisons as the past season went on and Curry unleashed a series of career-best performances. He had a streak of 11 consecutive games with 30 points or more, often carrying a team with no consistent second scoring option. In doing so, Kerr said the performances reminded him of a certain former Chicago Bulls teammate.

“He’s reminding me of MJ in that you just get so used to the brilliance and the excellence, it sort of blends in with everything else,” Kerr told ESPN, referring to Michael Jordan. “It just becomes routine. It’s insane to say that because what you’re watching is otherworldly, and yet you sort of begin to expect it. That’s probably the purest sign of greatness.”

Curry gave Jordan some company in the record books this season, becoming the oldest player since the Bulls legend to win the scoring title.

Steph Curry 2020-21 season: — 32.0 PPG (leads NBA)

— Oldest to win scoring title since MJ

— 38 30-point games (most since MJ)

— 337 threes (leads NBA)

— 4th 300-three season (most ever)

— 7 10-three games (most ever)

— 5.3 3PG (most ever)

— Broke Warriors all-time scoring record pic.twitter.com/DS84gkjcAv — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 16, 2021

Thanks in large part to Curry’s strong play, the Warriors were able to secure the No. 8 seed and a place in the league’s newly instituted play-in tournament. The Warriors face the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday to determine the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, with the loser going on to face the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game to determine the eighth and final seed.

READ NEXT: Steph Curry Gets Honest About His Long-Term Future With the Warriors