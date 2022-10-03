Warriors’ Steph Curry Gets Brutally Honest About Young Dubs

The Golden State Warriors are back in the Bay Area after their jaunt to Japan for a pair of exhibition bouts with the Washington Wizards. And while there was definitely something to be gleaned from their performance on the hardwood, the biggest development may have been that the team finished up the trip without incurring any major injuries.

Still, there’s no doubting that the young Dubs raised some eyebrows with their performances in featured roles during the excursion.

Former No. 2 pick James Wiseman got the hoops blogosphere talking with his 20-point outburst in the Warriors’ exhibition opener. Then, in Game No. 2, it was Moses Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr. who stole the show, as they combined to score 24 points while nailing six triples to key a comeback win.

Along the way, Jonathan Kuminga and Ryan Rollins had their moments, too.

Those efforts have definitely gotten Dub Nation talking heading into the second leg of camp and preseason basketball. However, fans aren’t the only ones who have taken note of what Golden State’s youngsters — and the rookies, in particular — were able to accomplish.

Curry Sounds Off on the Warriors’ Youth Contingent

In the wake of the Warriors’ 104-95 win over the Wizards on Sunday at Saitama Super Arena in Japan, Curry conceded that his junior teammates had caught his eye, making special note of Baldwin and Rollins. But he also admonished that some brakes should probably be pumped, too.

“We’ve seen a lot of great things; it’s obviously still early,” Curry told reporters, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“We’re trying to find just the right patterns, right way to approach the game on both ends of the floor,” Curry added. “Getting [Rollins and Baldwin] comfortable with some of our actions, and then also featuring their talent and their skill sets and just trying to instill as much confidence, and that’s the way it’s supposed to go in training camp.”

That camp experience could be huge for the Warriors rookies, who have both dealt with injuries and are somewhat lacking in game experience. For his part, Rollins was scratched from summer league due to a stress fracture in his right foot. Baldwin, meanwhile, has ankle problems dating back to his high-school days.

The Right Mindset

Results and on-court productivity are what matter in the NBA game, but a lot of that starts with a mindset and an approach that’s conducive to performing at a high level. It’s early yet, as Steph asserted, but the reigning Finals MVP is already seeing some of those traits in his younger cohorts.

“They’re all kind of a quiet bunch,” Curry said. “But they’re very focused, they work hard. They are coachable. And it’s great to see that competitiveness come out even in a preseason-type game where they have a fourth quarter like they did…

“Those little details all matter. So it’s great to see.”

Golden State will resume its exhibition slate on October 9 when LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the LA Lakers make the trip to Chase Center. Tip-off will be at 5:30 pm PT.