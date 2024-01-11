Steph Curry Puts Pressure on Warriors Front Office: ‘That’s a Definition of Insanity’

Following a second straight blowout loss that was met with loud boos at Chase Center, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry signaled to the management to make changes.

“We have a standard that’s pretty evident that if things stay the same you know that’s a definition of insanity right?” Keep doing the same thing expecting a different result,” Curry told reporters after an embarrassing 141-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelican on January 10.

But until that inevitable change comes, Curry implores the current roster to soldier on.

“So, as players on what we can do, we have to control our effort, our focus, competitiveness. Control the things that we can on the court like every NBA season, every organization that [trade deadline] stuff works itself out and you can’t allow yourself to get distracted by that because whether you’re at the top of the standings or the bottom there’s always rumors swirling. There are always conversations and it’s just a part of the business and until anything happens, you can’t get caught up in it because it robs you of your opportunity to play good basketball and that’s that’s kind of where we’re at.”

From Dominant to Dominated

The Warriors (17-20) have fallen 12th place in the Western Conference, 1.5 games outside the last play-in spot. A team that is so used to winning and dominating has been dominated in front of their home fans over their last two games by teams that are not considered title favorites.

“I don’t know what to say about it just because we’re not used to this kind of vibe around our team,” Curry said. “So we have to acknowledge it. Know not let go of the rope as they say when it comes to our belief that we can just win the next game but it all s*cks.”

This team could look different after the February 8 trade deadline. But before that, they are about to embark on a make-or-break four-game road trip.

Worst Loss in 16 Years

The Warriors lost by a total of 51 points in their last two games.

The 36-point loss to the Pelicans is the largest losing margin in nearly 16 years. It tied for the franchise’s sixth-largest home defeat. It’s their worst beating since the San Antonio Spurs dealt them a 37-point loss on March 26, 2007.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said the boos came with the territory.

“We deserved it for sure, fell behind immediately and I think we’re just lacking confidence right now,” Kerr told reporters after the deflating loss. “You just sort of, you get to a stage sometimes where you just kind of lose your belief. And it happens. That’s what’s happened right now with our team the last few days, I think we’ve just lost the spirit and the confidence that has to carry you against talented teams night in and night out.”

Steph Curry Needs to Step Up

With Draymond Green still ramping up for his return and Chris Paul out until after the All-Star break, Curry’s leadership has been questioned.

Curry said he talks to his teammates but he admitted that he’s not as vocal as Green or Paul.

“It’s tough to replace it but it’s gain another challenge for the guys that are out there to try to be vocal,” Curry said. “Try to talk, help our defense, stay connected, intimidate the other team maybe that’s another part of it and we haven’t done it.”

Curry had a second straight dismal outing, hitting only 4 of 13 shots. He finished with 15 points, way below his season average.

Over their last two blowout losses, Curry looked old. The Pelicans and the Toronto Raptors’ size and length bothered him. He turned from a superstar to an average player in those two games, averaging only 12.0 points on 22.2% shooting.