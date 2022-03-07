Warriors Steph Curry Puts Team on Notice: ‘We Got 18 Games’

As if things could not get any worse for the reeling Warriors, they dropped their season high fourth consecutive game against the struggling divisional rival, Lakers. The Lakers have been going through their own turmoil, with talks of Russell Westbrook and the organization heading towards an ugly divorce this offseason.

The Warriors couldn’t overcome a 56-point masterpiece by LeBron James. Steph Curry led the Dubs with 30 points on 22 shots. Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga were sparkplugs for the Warriors off the bench, both combining for 41 points. This was Poole’s second straight 23-point game. Poole had been going through a shooting slump, where he failed to score over 20+ points in almost an entire calendar month.

After blowing two fourth quarter double digit leads to the Nuggets and Mavericks at home, the Warriors blew another fourth quarter double digit lead, this time on the road.

“I didn’t like our execution down the stretch at all”, Steve Kerr shares his disappointment after the game. “I thought we were taking bad shots the last three or four minutes. We were just out there launching shots, with no execution, no purpose, no thought of making the defense work…that was a killer. We gave up a couple offensive boards that were huge. We didn’t give ourselves a chance to win and they took advantage of that.”

The Dubs were outscored 35-22 in the final frame, and closing games has been the Achilles heel of the team over the past couple weeks. According to NBA Stats since February 9, the Warriors rank second to last in net rating in fourth quarters at -17.3.

“We’re going through it right now,” Kerr says. “There are more games coming, we gotta do this ourselves. Figure our way out of the mud ourselves, and nobody’s going to help us.”

Everyone keeps waiting for the Warriors to turn it around, and start winning ball games. But with the final stretch of the regular season upon us, even the players are becoming more vocal about it.

“We gotta figure out how to get ourselves back on the right track, and just playing good basketball,” Curry says matter-of-factly. “It’s not gonna happen in a zone, you gotta do something about it. We got 18 games to do that.”

Warriors Steph Curry Sounds off on Playoff Seeding

The Dubs have dropped eight of their last 10 games, and just fell to the third seed, a half game back of the surging Grizzles. With the ongoing absences of Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, it’s starting to look less and less likely the Warriors can even finish above the third seed. However, since there are so many champion tested veterans on the squad, that is definitely not a priority.

“I could care less about seeding,” Curry says loudly. “It’s just playing good basketball. I guess they go hand in hand, but right now if the playoffs started tomorrow, we’d be in some trouble.

Like most playoff bound teams hope, it’s optimal when teams can get into the playoffs on a high note. The Warriors are starting to get desperate with the team still struggling to get any positive momentum moving forward.

Steph Curry on Pace for Worse Shooting in Career

Despite a solid showing against the Lakers, where he shot 13-for-22 from the field and 4-9 from three, Curry has been in a shooting slump for the season. The Davidson star is currently shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.9% from three, both career worst (not including 2019-20 stats, where he only played five games).

Two main reasons can be pointed to why Curry has not been the shooter he has. Green’s absence from the rotation has been a key factor in Curry’s struggles. Opposing teams have been able to zero in on Curry without Green’s playmaking. On March 3 against Dallas, Curry was held shotless in the fourth quarter, just the third time in his illustrious career.

The second point had to go back to earlier in the season, while Curry was closing in on Ray Allen’s three-point record. As The Ringer’s Logan Murdock reported, Curry was getting hesitate with his shot as he got closer and closer to the record.

As Curry says, there are only 18 games left, and time is clearly running out. The Dubs desperately need Green back in hopes of finding the team’s identity that they confidently showed earlier in the season.