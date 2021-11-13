Curry Sets All-Time NBA 3-Point Mark in Warriors Victory

Steph Curry stands alone.

The Golden State Warriors’ point guard set an all-time NBA record on Friday night, passing Ray Allen for the most 3-point field goals made in a career.

The official SportsCenter Twitter account tweeted out the specifics of the accomplishment following the Dubs’ victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls on November 12, 2021.

Steph Curry has passed Ray Allen for the most three pointers made all-time (including playoffs) Curry: 3359+

Allen: 3358 pic.twitter.com/1rTcEAAMnP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 13, 2021

“Steph Curry has passed Ray Allen for the most three pointers made all-time (including playoffs),” the post said. “Curry: 3359+, Allen: 3358.”

Not only did Curry surpass Allen’s all-time made mark from deep on Friday, he did it in mind-shattering style. The Golden State captain required just 774 games to overtake Allen in career 3-pointers made, while Allen set that mark after a total of 1,300 games played across the course of his NBA career.

Curry Breaks All-Time 3 Point Record in Style

Curry made league history Friday night in style, and could anyone have expected anything less? The Dubs’ point guard posted a monster game, as his team made a statement to the league.

The Warriors official Twitter account laid out Curry’s night brick by brick, with a social media post that included video of the surreal night the two-time MVP dropped on the unsuspecting Bulls.

40 Points

9 Threes

What a show 💫@UAbasketball || Second Look pic.twitter.com/8zKW19XWYa — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 13, 2021

“40 points, 9 Threes, What a show 💫,” the team tweeted.

Curry filled up the box score with even more than 40 points on a blistering 9-of-17 mark from deep. He also dished out 5 assists, grabbed 4 rebounds, tallied 1 steal and 1 block, and posted a ridiculous 31+ in the plus-minus section of the stat sheet, according to ESPN.

Curry Setting Himself Among NBA’s Best Ever in Recent Run

Curry’s entire night Friday was merely an extension of the MVP-level of play he’s produced consistently over the last year — and then some.

The point guard’s resumé has only grown more and more unfathomable as time has pressed on, beginning during the 2020-21 season.

First, Curry became Golden State’s all-time leading scorer in April of last year, passing Wilt Chamberlain. He finished the season leading the NBA in scoring at 32 points per game. It was Curry’s second NBA scoring title, as he became just the second player in NBA history to win the award at the age of 33 or older. His only other company in that regard — Michael Jordan.

Curry made 337 shots from deep last year, appearing in just 63 of 72 games during a regular season shortened by a global health crisis. Even still, he posted the fourth-highest single season 3-point total ever, per Basketball Reference.

Extrapolated over the course of regular year, Curry would have tallied the second most 3-pointers ever made in a season with 390, just 12 shy of his own record. He currently holds four of the top five single season 3-point efforts, and will look to add to that this year.

Curry set a record in 2020-21 with 12.7 3-point shots attempted per game over the course of the season. So far through 12 games, he’s upped that total to 13 3-point attempts per contest, according to Basketball Reference. He made an NBA record 5.3 shots from deep last season, and sits slightly below that total at 5.0 shots made this year.

But if Curry’s attitude is any indication, more records are likely to fall as the NBA-best Warriors press on toward a potentially deep run in the upcoming NBA Playoffs.