Warriors Steph Curry Laughs Off LeBron James’ Notion of Teaming Up

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is the kind of player just about anyone would want to play with. Apparently, that includes even four-time NBA MVP LeBron James.

Curry, however, doesn’t necessarily feel the same way. During an interview with the Bay Area’s 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, April 6, the Dubs point guard responded to sound from the previous day of James saying he would choose Curry as his teammate before any other active player.

Steph Curry’s reaction to hearing LeBron James comments about wanting to play with him 🔥 pic.twitter.com/frblnCNQGK — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 6, 2022

“Oh, shoot! That is phenomenal,” Curry said through considerable laughter. “Well, he got his wish. He was the captain, he’s picked me the last two All-Star Games. I don’t know if that suffices, but I’m good right now. I’m good right now.”

“I mean, whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with arguably the MVP kinda caliber dude like he is and one of the greatest of all time, cool. That’s amazing,” Curry continued. “We all can’t live in that fantasy world, though.”

James Gives Curry Props on HBO Show

James made his comments about Curry on his HBO series “The Shop: Uninterrupted.” The episode in question aired on Tuesday, April 5. Consequently, that was the same day that James’ current team, the Los Angeles Lakers, was officially eliminated from playoff contention.

In a clip available via YouTube, James answered the question of whom he would like to play with most as his career presumably draws to a close. The first name he mentioned was that of his son Bronny, currently a high school player in Los Angeles. But as for current NBA players, James’ answer was Curry — arguably his biggest rival over nearly two decades in professional basketball.

“In today’s game? S***, there’s some m************ in today’s game, but Steph Curry,” James said. “Steph Curry is the one that I would want to play with, for sure.”

“I love everything about that guy — lethal,” James added. “When he gets out of his car, you’d better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. As soon as he gets out of his car, you better guard his ass. You might want to guard him when he gets out of bed.”

Curry Remains Injured as Warriors Push For No. 3 Seed in Playoffs

Ironically, the Warriors will play the Lakers Thursday night, though Curry will not be on the court. The Dubs point guard will continue to recover from a sprained ligament in his foot that will keep him out through the end of the regular season.

The game means next to nothing to the Lakers, who are already out of this year’s postseason, but it carries serious implications for Golden State. The Warriors (50-29) are currently a half-game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks (50-30) for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. The Mavs hold the tiebreaker, meaning the Dubs will need to finish at least one game ahead of them in the standings. Winning out would guarantee that outcome, though the Warriors will have to do so without Curry’s help.

Dallas finishes the season with home games against the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs, while Golden State plays the Lakers at home then ends the season with road contests against the Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans.