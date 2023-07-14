Steph Curry Breaks Silence on Warriors’ Roster Changes, Kuminga Fit

The Golden State Warriors have made some major moves this summer, which recently elicited a fascinating reaction from Steph Curry.

Speaking to the media at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Resort on Thursday, July 13, Curry praised the changes made by new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., adding that the 2023-24 roster “makes more sense” than the group Bob Myers assembled last season.

"Our team makes a lot more sense this year." Steph assesses the state of the Warriors’ roster: pic.twitter.com/g1ZRVKotTs — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 14, 2023

“For us, it was about trying to make the pieces fit a little bit better to try to give us more versatility on both sides of the ball,” Curry said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “We understand our core is back. And adding [Chris Paul], some other [veterans] that will really help us to fill out the rotation and increase our depth.”

The Warriors picked up big man Dario Saric, who figures to slot into a primary rotation role, after re-signing Draymond Green to a four-year deal worth $100 million. Golden State shipped Jordan Poole and his $128 million contract to the Washington Wizards as part of the Paul trade, while Donte DiVincenzo left the Bay Area after one season to join a couple of his college teammates from Villanova — Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart — with the New York Knicks.

Steph Curry Predicts Big Seasons From Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody

Curry also spoke favorably on Thursday about two of the franchise’s younger players who should elevate into bigger roles this upcoming season.

“We’ve got two young guys who are in their third year, [Jonathan Kuminga] and Moses Moody, who will be huge,” Curry continued. “We feel like our team makes a lot more sense this year. It’s just a matter of going out and playing, letting the season unfold and understanding what we need to beat the best of the best in the West. There’s a lot of good teams, and we want to be one of them.”

Kuminga was upset during this year’s NBA Playoffs over what he perceived as a lack of adequate playing time. Kuminga’s attitude issues led to trade speculation, though it appears now that he is likely to remain in Golden State through at least next season. If he plays a significant role, as Curry suggested, Kuminga could be a long-term piece in the Bay Area. If he doesn’t, the relationship is likely to end sooner than later.

Warriors Likely to Keep Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green Together for Years

Golden State selected Brandin Podziemski (No. 19 overall) in the first round of this year’s NBA Draft and acquired second-round pick Trayce Jackson-Davis (No. 57 overall) from the Wizards. The Warriors also signed veteran Cory Joseph to round out the roster, at least for the time being.

Klay Thompson is the last piece of the puzzle in Golden State and is expected to sign a multiyear extension next summer to keep the franchise’s dynastic Big 3 in place through what will be, essentially, the end of their NBA careers.

The Warriors’ chosen direction is as much an homage to the franchise’s past as it is a gamble on its future, but Golden State will dance with the players who brought it to the promised land until those legends decide to hang up their dancing shoes for good.

“Even when you win, you try to get better every year,” Curry added Thursday. “Some moves may seem drastic, some might be little, fine tweaks. But I think every team is trying to take stock of what they have.”